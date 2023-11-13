Carr’s Flour Mill delivers enough wheat for billions of sandwiches into Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Carr’s Flour Mill delivers enough wheat for billions of sandwiches into Fife

The huge volume of wheat has been transported by more than 500 ship journeys over the past 11 years.

By Gavin Harper
The Shetland Trader vessel unloading at Kirkcaldy Harbour. Image: David Craft.
The Shetland Trader vessel unloading at Kirkcaldy Harbour. Image: David Craft.

A Fife flour mill has delivered enough wheat for more than 32 billion sandwiches into Kirkcaldy Harbour.

Carr’s Flour Mills reached the landmark achievement with the latest delivery on board the Shetland Trader cargo ship.

It was the 506th ship journey that has seen the mammoth volume of wheat transported into the Fife port.

Transporting the wheat by ship, which began in 2011, has also removed around 70,000 truck journeys in and out of the Kirkcaldy mill.

That has been hailed as having “substantial” environmental benefits.

Enough Carr’s Flour Mills wheat for 2.5 billion loaves of bread

The huge volume of wheat is enough to make more than two-and-a-half billion loaves of bread.

Laid end to end, they would be enough to reach to the moon and back.

It could also stretch around the world more than 15 times.

The wheat is delivered into Kirkcaldy Harbour, which is owned and operated by Forth Ports, from Dover in Kent.

It is then sent directly into Carr’s Flour Mills’ state-of-the-art mill.

Carr’s Flour Mills wheat and supply chain specialist Julius Deane said: “It is a great pleasure to see we have reached this milestone, especially with the challenges of Covid lockdowns.

“Having direct access to vessels bringing wheat into our mill really helps us efficiently supply consistent high-quality flour to our many customers, as well as reducing our carbon footprint.”

‘Important milestone’ for Kirkcaldy Harbour

The harbour was reopened to commercial traffic in 2011, with the help of a grant from Transport Scotland.

The port is owned and operated by Forth Ports, with all the shipping organised by Carr’s.

A lorry sitting outside Carr's Flour Mills facility in Kirkcaldy.
Carr’s Flour Mills facility in Kirkcaldy.

Kirkcaldy Harbour deputy port manage Andy Lamb said: “This is an important milestone for Carr’s and the harbour.

“It demonstrates the success of a quayside milling facility with direct access to regular shipping activity.

“Coastal shipping delivers a greener transport alternative with shipments being over 10 times more carbon efficient than road deliveries, aligning with our commitment to achieving net zero by 2042.

“We have exciting plans in place for Kirkcaldy Harbour to ensure that it can handle even larger cargo vessels to further increase efficiency.”

