Carr’s Flour Mill delivers enough wheat for billions of sandwiches into Fife

A Fife flour mill has delivered enough wheat for more than 32 billion sandwiches into Kirkcaldy Harbour.

Carr’s Flour Mills reached the landmark achievement with the latest delivery on board the Shetland Trader cargo ship.

It was the 506th ship journey that has seen the mammoth volume of wheat transported into the Fife port.

Transporting the wheat by ship, which began in 2011, has also removed around 70,000 truck journeys in and out of the Kirkcaldy mill.

That has been hailed as having “substantial” environmental benefits.

Enough Carr’s Flour Mills wheat for 2.5 billion loaves of bread

The huge volume of wheat is enough to make more than two-and-a-half billion loaves of bread.

Laid end to end, they would be enough to reach to the moon and back.

It could also stretch around the world more than 15 times.

The wheat is delivered into Kirkcaldy Harbour, which is owned and operated by Forth Ports, from Dover in Kent.

It is then sent directly into Carr’s Flour Mills’ state-of-the-art mill.

Carr’s Flour Mills wheat and supply chain specialist Julius Deane said: “It is a great pleasure to see we have reached this milestone, especially with the challenges of Covid lockdowns.

“Having direct access to vessels bringing wheat into our mill really helps us efficiently supply consistent high-quality flour to our many customers, as well as reducing our carbon footprint.”

‘Important milestone’ for Kirkcaldy Harbour

The harbour was reopened to commercial traffic in 2011, with the help of a grant from Transport Scotland.

The port is owned and operated by Forth Ports, with all the shipping organised by Carr’s.

Kirkcaldy Harbour deputy port manage Andy Lamb said: “This is an important milestone for Carr’s and the harbour.

“It demonstrates the success of a quayside milling facility with direct access to regular shipping activity.

“Coastal shipping delivers a greener transport alternative with shipments being over 10 times more carbon efficient than road deliveries, aligning with our commitment to achieving net zero by 2042.

“We have exciting plans in place for Kirkcaldy Harbour to ensure that it can handle even larger cargo vessels to further increase efficiency.”