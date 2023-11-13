Evening bus service pulled from Dunfermline neighbourhood after vehicles pelted with objects

A bus service has been pulled from a Dunfermline neighbourhood in the evenings until further notice after the vehicles were pelted by objects.

Stagecoach buses on the 84 route have been targeted with vandalism in the Izatt Avenue area in recent days.

No one has been hurt, but the bus operator says it is not willing to run vehicles through some streets in Brucefield until the incidents stop.

The firm was forced to withdraw the service on some nights last week – and has now confirmed it will not run any more after 4pm each day until further notice.

Stagecoach bus services in Izatt Avenue area withdrawn after 4pm

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “Unfortunately, buses operating in the Izatt Avenue area of Dunfermline within the last week have sustained damage due to objects being thrown at them.

“We are thankful that no injuries have been caused but this mindless vandalism led us to the decision to remove services from this area for the remainder of those evenings to protect the safety of our staff and customers.

“CCTV footage of each incident is being reviewed and we are working with the police and local authority to ensure services can operate safely in this area moving forward, avoiding unnecessary delays, diversions and costly repairs.”

The spokesperson added: “Following conversations with Fife Council this morning, we have agreed that services will be withdrawn at 4pm each day until further notice to protect the safety of staff and customers.

“Notices will be placed at stops today advising customers and we will communicate this change on our website and social media.”

Locals hit out at ‘shocking behaviour’ as Dunfermline buses vandalised

Locals have reacted with anger to the anti-social behaviour after Stagecoach posted on social media about the incidents.

One wrote: “Shocking behaviour, they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Another local told the firm “Don’t blame you (for withdrawing services), terrible behaviour.”

And one said: “Some people have no respect, could have smashed a window with people inside.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of reckless behaviour involving objects being thrown at buses in the Brucefield area of Dunfermline recently.

“We are working with Stagecoach and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.”