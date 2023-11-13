Evening bus service pulled from Dunfermline neighbourhood after vehicles pelted with objects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Evening bus service pulled from Dunfermline neighbourhood after vehicles pelted with objects

Stagecoach buses on the 84 route have been targeted with vandalism in the Izatt Avenue area in recent days.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Ellidh Aitken
bus attacks Fife
Izatt Avenue, Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps

A bus service has been pulled from a Dunfermline neighbourhood in the evenings until further notice after the vehicles were pelted by objects.

Stagecoach buses on the 84 route have been targeted with vandalism in the Izatt Avenue area in recent days.

No one has been hurt, but the bus operator says it is not willing to run vehicles through some streets in Brucefield until the incidents stop.

The firm was forced to withdraw the service on some nights last week – and has now confirmed it will not run any more after 4pm each day until further notice.

Stagecoach bus services in Izatt Avenue area withdrawn after 4pm

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “Unfortunately, buses operating in the Izatt Avenue area of Dunfermline within the last week have sustained damage due to objects being thrown at them.

“We are thankful that no injuries have been caused but this mindless vandalism led us to the decision to remove services from this area for the remainder of those evenings to protect the safety of our staff and customers.

“CCTV footage of each incident is being reviewed and we are working with the police and local authority to ensure services can operate safely in this area moving forward, avoiding unnecessary delays, diversions and costly repairs.”

The spokesperson added: “Following conversations with Fife Council this morning, we have agreed that services will be withdrawn at 4pm each day until further notice to protect the safety of staff and customers.

“Notices will be placed at stops today advising customers and we will communicate this change on our website and social media.”

Locals hit out at ‘shocking behaviour’ as Dunfermline buses vandalised

Locals have reacted with anger to the anti-social behaviour after Stagecoach posted on social media about the incidents.

One wrote: “Shocking behaviour, they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Another local told the firm “Don’t blame you (for withdrawing services), terrible behaviour.”

And one said: “Some people have no respect, could have smashed a window with people inside.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of reckless behaviour involving objects being thrown at buses in the Brucefield area of Dunfermline recently.

“We are working with Stagecoach and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.”

More from Fife

The Saltire Centre unit in Glenrothes formerly occupied by Xtreme Trampoline Park
Fresh bid to move Glenrothes Poundstretcher into former trampoline park
Flooding in Angus
Roads flooded and school shuts early as Storm Debi hits Tayside and Fife
St Andrews police station.
Man claims 'you might as well look for a chocolate soldier' as he tries…
Darren Adam claims he kept the images sent to his phone for nearly a year so he could pass them to police. Image: PA.
Leven man claimed he kept vile child abuse images as evidence for police
Victoria Hospital
Scottish Government urged to step in to protect Fife's frontline health services
Police say the unnamed man has now been traced safe and well.
Missing Fife teen, 14 traced safe and well
Christmas in Scotland was shot in Fife and Perthshire. Supplied by Channel 5/Paramount.
'Cheesy' Christmas in Scotland film shot in Fife gets positive response from viewers
To go with story by Laura Devlin. New Greggs Kirkcaldy Picture shows; New Greggs Kirkcaldy . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Nikki McManus Date; Unknown
New Kirkcaldy Greggs opens at site of former car dealership
Kirkcaldy Remembrance Sunday 2023
Pictures as hundreds fall silent to mark Remembrance Day in Fife
Police at the scene of the incident on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Female pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Fife

Conversation