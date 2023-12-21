Fife pet food firm’s pride at delivering 15 million UK meals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Fife pet food firm’s pride at delivering 15 million UK meals

The business, which now employs more than 130 people, is also targeting £50m sales within the next two years.

By Gavin Harper
Bella and Duke chief executive Mark Scott.
Bella and Duke chief executive Mark Scott.

A Fife-based pet food company has delivered 15 million meals across the UK this year.

Bella and Duke was launched by Mark Scott and Tony Ottley in 2016 after they lost pets to terminal illnesses.

The company, which was originally based in Blairgowrie but moved to Rosyth last year, specialises in raw pet food which are delivered to customers on a subscription basis.

Now it has more than 130 staff and claims to be the UK’s leading pet food subscription business.

Mark, who is chief executive, said: “I didn’t want to build a little family lifestyle business. I wanted to create something that was going to change the pet food industry.

“As a typical entrepreneur, we always think about the next thing but sometimes we need to stop and think about where we’ve come from.

“We have to celebrate our success.”

Tony Ottley and Mark Scott, founders of Bella and Duke. Image: Bella and Duke.

To cope with demand, the business relocated to Rosyth last year – in what it hopes is one of the UK’s most pet friendly offices.

It now employs more than 130 staff and is hoping to add more. But Mark said getting the right people can be a challenge.

He said: “Attracting the right people is always a challenge for a growing business.

“We’ve got a really good bunch of people right across the business. We’re really proud of what they’ve done.”

Pride at success of Bella and Duke

Bella and Duke was also named manufacturer of the year at the recent Pet Industry Federation Awards.

Mark said he’s been delighted with the success of the business in a challenging environment.

He said: “In the seven years since we started, I don’t think we’ve had a normal year with Covid, inflation and everything else.

Mark Scott, one of the co-founders of raw pet food firm Bella and Duke.

“It would be nice to have a steady year to see what it looks like, but it’s been amazing to see the growth of the company.

“We’ve shown you can actually build a really good brand from rural Perthshire that has had an impact in the whole of the UK.”

Plans for ‘exciting’ 2024

Mark said at the heart of the business remained the pets they make the food for.

He added: “We want to do right by our pets and give them the healthy, happy, and long lives they deserve.

“We love hearing stories from our loyal community sharing the stories of their pets’ since feeding raw.”

Tony Ottley is one of the co-founders of Bella and Duke.

Its most recent accounts show sales of almost £23 million for the year to March 2023.

Mark expects another significant increase this year – to about £35m – and hopes to be at the £50m mark in two years time.

He added: “2024 is already shaping up to be incredibly exciting for us. I can’t wait to see what it brings.”

