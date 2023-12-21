See inside former DC Thomson print works in Dundee on sale for £3m

A former print works in Dundee city centre is on sale for £3 million.

West Ward Works, on Guthrie Street, operated as the DC Thomson printing works from its construction in the 1950s until 2010.

The publishing company, whose brands include The Courier, moved printing to its Kingsway building after a £25m investment on a new printing press.

Now the multi-level vacant building, which sits on a 1.7 acre site, is being marketed for sale by Shepherd.

Building has residential or leisure possibilities

The bulk of the development, estimated to date from the 1950s, is built around older accommodation thought to date from the 1900s or earlier.

Surrounding occupiers include heritage museum Verdant Works, the Avertical World climbing centre, and Dundee Central Mosque.

Shepherd partner Jonathan Reid said: “Buildings in this locale are generally Victorian in style. Some have been upgraded, refurbished, or demolished.

“There is also land upon which buildings once stood which has been redeveloped for alternative uses including private and rented residential, student accommodation, surgery use and retail, leisure, and licensed premises.”

What’s inside West Ward Works?

The property comprises former jute weaving sheds built around a cast iron and timber structure with stone walls and a pitched timber roof.

The lower ground level comprises a warehouse or garage with body shop, storage areas, boiler room and service areas.

The upper ground floor provides large production areas with staff stores and other facilities.

And the first floor comprises staff/admin accommodation with large production areas to the east and west.

On the second floor is similar accommodation to the first. But the two production areas are separated from the staff/admin accommodation.

The east production area includes staff accommodation and a caretaker flat. The various levels are linked by goods and passenger lifts.

West Ward Works provides a total of 193,156 sq ft of accommodation.

Mr Reid said: “We are inviting offers in the region of £3m on the basis of a cleared site to be provided by the vendor and subject to appropriate planning conditions and will also consider offers for the buildings as existing.”

Interested parties should contact the agent on 01382 878005.