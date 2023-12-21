See inside former DC Thomson print works in Dundee on sale for £3m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

See inside former DC Thomson print works in Dundee on sale for £3m

The building operated as the DC Thomson printing works from its construction in the 1950s until 2010.  

By Gavin Harper
West Ward Works Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.
West Ward Works Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

A former print works in Dundee city centre is on sale for £3 million.

West Ward Works, on Guthrie Street, operated as the DC Thomson printing works from its construction in the 1950s until 2010.

The publishing company, whose brands include The Courier, moved printing to its Kingsway building after a £25m investment on a new printing press.

Now the multi-level vacant building, which sits on a 1.7 acre site, is being marketed for sale by Shepherd.

Building has residential or leisure possibilities

The bulk of the development, estimated to date from the 1950s, is built around older accommodation thought to date from the 1900s or earlier.

Surrounding occupiers include heritage museum Verdant Works, the Avertical World climbing centre, and Dundee Central Mosque.

West Ward Works is on sale for £3m. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Shepherd partner Jonathan Reid said: “Buildings in this locale are generally Victorian in style. Some have been upgraded, refurbished, or demolished.

“There is also land upon which buildings once stood which has been redeveloped for alternative uses including private and rented residential, student accommodation, surgery use and retail, leisure, and licensed premises.”

What’s inside West Ward Works?

The property comprises former jute weaving sheds built around a cast iron and timber structure with stone walls and a pitched timber roof.

The lower ground level comprises a warehouse or garage with body shop, storage areas, boiler room and service areas.

The upper ground floor provides large production areas with staff stores and other facilities.

And the first floor comprises staff/admin accommodation with large production areas to the east and west.

Inside West Ward Works. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.
The massive West Ward Works site. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

On the second floor is similar accommodation to the first. But the two production areas are separated from the staff/admin accommodation.

The east production area includes staff accommodation and a caretaker flat. The various levels are linked by goods and passenger lifts.

West Ward Works provides a total of 193,156 sq ft of accommodation.

Mr Reid said: “We are inviting offers in the region of £3m on the basis of a cleared site to be provided by the vendor and subject to appropriate planning conditions and will also consider offers for the buildings as existing.”

Interested parties should contact the agent on 01382 878005.

More from Business

Turbines have benefited from strong winds over the last day. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wind turbines beat production record as Storm Pia descends
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has been urged to get back around the table with junior doctors (PA)
Health Secretary told to ‘stop trying to divide’ doctors
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has signed a financial services deal with Switzerland which he called a ‘global first’ (PA)
Hunt signs post-Brexit financial services deal with Switzerland
Peple walk next to an exchange currency shop in Istanbul, Turkey, as the country’s central bank hiked its key interest rate (Khalil Hamra/AP)
Turkish central bank raises interest rate to 42.5% to combat high inflation
Electricals, football shirts and designer goods were among the counterfeit items sized by Border Force officials (Border Force/PA)
Border Force warns over counterfeit electricals after pre-Christmas seizures
Tens of thousands of businesses are in severe financial distress, Begbies said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Thousands of retailers close to the brink as consumers tighten belts, report finds
Cars sitting outside Fiskens garage in Forfar.
From small family business to thriving garage - the secrets to Fiskens of Forfar’s…
The Co-operative Bank and Coventry Building Society have entered into exclusive talks over a possible merger (Alamy/PA)
Co-op Bank and Coventry Building Society in exclusive talks over possible merger
Members of the chorus have said that the ENO has proposed plans to reduce chorus’ contracts and cut salaries (Laura Lean/PA)
English National Opera chorus to vote on industrial action after proposed cuts
Health workers form a blockade in Soho Square during a protest outside the London headquarters of US tech giant Palantir (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Protesters blockade office of tech giant with NHS contract over ties to Israel

Conversation