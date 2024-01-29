Crazy about crafting: How an Aberfeldy family created shop that’s ‘wall-to-wall inspiration’

For more than a decade, Shirley Shearer and her daughter Sam Weir have run Perthshire yarn and fabric shop Karelia House.

Based in Aberfeldy, it has earned a reputation as one of Scotland’s premier crafting destinations with a wide range of wools, fabrics and sewing machines.

Shirley’s daughter Sam tells us more about the business and the family’s plans for the future.

How and why did you start the business?

We are a family-run business set in the heart of Perthshire. It was set up by my mum, Shirley Shearer, more than 15 years ago, through someone telling her that there was nowhere in the area with quality fabrics or yarn for crafters.

Karelia House was born out of passion for her hobby.

There is a large community of avid knitters and quilters, which means we are now one of Scotland’s premier crafting destinations.

How did you get to where you are today?

Consistency and keeping up with trends and technology. Sewing and knitting keep on moving forward, from technologically advanced embroidery and sewing machines to beautifully balanced driftwood knitting needles. We embrace all things new and innovative in crafting.

Who has helped you along the way?

As a family of entrepreneurs, we draw together on all our experiences, this has kept driving the business forward.

GrowBiz has been a fantastic help, especially when we hit stumbling blocks such as recruitment, website design and performance and general shop presentation.

What was your biggest mistake?

I think when you run your own business you are ever-evolving with how you should do things and what systems work.

I think our biggest learning curve has been the website and its performance – it remains a work in progress for our business, as it can swallow up money very rapidly for very little return. The good thing about mistakes is you learn valuable lessons.

What is your greatest achievement?

We are very proud that we have created a destination like no other – it’s wall-to-wall inspiration and crafting joy.

Every day we are very mindful that our customers come to Karelia House to enjoy the experience, to find new ideas for their hobby and to escape the hassles of everyday life.

Lockdown made us expand on social media with live sessions and we have carried this on.

How has the cost-of-living crisis impacted your business?

Karelia House’s ethos is to ‘buy the best you can afford’ and ‘use the best ingredients for the best results’.

By buying quality, you make it more sustainable and the likelihood is it lasts longer.

People are very conscious of sustainability. Making your own product reduces wastage and making something for someone creates a personal, treasured item.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

Grow our online business and open more days of the week.

Do you want to recruit in the future?

Absolutely, as we want to be able to open six days a week. There would be several roles to fill if this was the case.

What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

Finding the right team. We are currently a small team, and specialist skills are helpful, but anyone can learn with the right mindset and attitude.

As an employer, I look for people with enthusiasm, good work ethic and a willingness to learn.

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

It takes character, resilience and drive to keep going.

If you are someone who loves challenges thrown at you from all directions all at once – this life is for you. We personally love it.