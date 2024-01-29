Concern grows for Glenrothes man, 33, missing since Thursday

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Glenrothes man missing since Thursday.

Shaun Fotheringham, 33, was last seen in Annandale Gardens in the town at around 5.20pm.

He is described as 5ft 9” with brown hair and slim build.

Officers working to establish the whereabouts of the missing man say they are now growing increasing concerned for his wellbeing.

Police Sergeant Daniel Hatch of Glenrothes Police Station said : “We are growing increasingly concerned for Shaun.

“We are appealing to anyone who knows where he is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 2866 of January 25.”