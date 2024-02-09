Why a Montrose businesswoman swapped tattoo needles for embroidery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Why a Montrose businesswoman swapped tattoo needles for embroidery

Renowned tattoo artist Judi Milne has described why she is now using a "different set of needles" with embroidery business The Bob Tree.

Owner of The Bob Tree, Judi Milne. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Kaya Macleod

Montrose-based artist and tattooist Judi Milne started her tattoo business two decades ago but has recently entered the world of embroidery.

Judi, from Montrose, started as a graphic designer in the late 1980s.

Her love of design led her to set up a tattoo studio under the name Ink Minx on Lower Hall Street in 2002.

People travel from far and wide to get a tattoo and guest tattoo artists from Belgium have visited the studio to work.

“It was crazy busy for years and that’s taken a toll on my hands,” Judi said.

Diversifying Ink Minx Tattoo studio

The Montrose woman decided to put her time into making masks during the Covid lockdown.

This soon grew into a business and she started making her own clothing and even animal dolls.

The passion for stitching continued as Judi sadly lost a family friend Helen Adam in 2020, whom she had known all her life and was a great supporter of Judi’s art.

Judi inherited Helen’s sewing machine which allowed her to scale up the new side of her business further. Judi operates Bob Tree Embroidery from the Ink Minx studio.

Judi Milne at work on her embroidery machine. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She said: “I adopted a late friend’s sewing kit and embroidery machine and started playing around with it.

“Then I ended up doing a whole course learning how to digitalise design and now I’ve gone down the road more as an embroidery artist.

“So just a different set of needles from what I’m used to.

“At the moment I still have my studio in Montrose. I tattoo once a week and I have artists now that rent the chairs from me.

“As well as this I am trying to build my embroidery business.”

Turning artwork into stitches was a dream of Judi’s

Judi is currently working on a collaboration with outdoor bag maker Camel Chops.

Camel Chops, which launched in Aberdeen in 2020, creates bespoke bags.

She has lots of ideas to expand The Bob Tree in the future and hopes people will walk-in with bespoke projects.

Outside The Bob Tree in Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She said: “I’ve found something a bit different. I don’t just embroider work wear. I’m trying to be more creative, it’s very similar to tattooing.

“In my tattooing business, I used to do Saturday walk-ins where people could come in and get a wee tattoo on a Saturday.

“I’m hoping to create that with my embroidery business, by letting people come in and pick designs to go on their jackets and make it personal to them.

“I called it ‘rebobulating’ denim at The Bob Tree. I redesign old denim into funky new designs.

“It’s been an amazing journey so far, rebranding my tattoo studio to The Bob Tree.

“Although I am still tattooing once a week, I can still take myself on new creative, stitchy paths.”