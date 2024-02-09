cHeRries Business Breakfast to take place in Aberdeen in March

cHeRries Business Breakfast, a series of breakfast events for human resources, training and recruitment professionals, has now launched in Scotland.

The new events are an offshoot of the popular cHeRries Awards and Conference, now in its 16th year, which celebrates excellence in the fields of HR, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness.

The cHeRries Business Breakfast, in association with Brodies LLP and supported by Lang & Co and Aberdeen Sports Village, will create further opportunities for industry professionals to network and share expertise.

The first cHeRries Business Breakfast will take place on Wednesday March 13 at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen, from 7.30am – 9.30am.

Theme for the first cHeRries Business Breakfast

During the event, a panel will discuss the topic of ‘Resilience? Reward? Remote Working? What will be the key to employee retention in 2024?’

With a recent study reporting that two in five employees in the UK are considering changing jobs in 2024, an effective employee retention strategy is invaluable for businesses.

The cHeRries Business Breakfast session will draw on the experiences and insights of the panel and those in the room to produce a mind map of possible solutions for tackling employee retention.

It will be led by Fiona Herrell, partner in the employment and immigration team at Brodies LLP.

Fiona said: “The great resignation may be behind us but retaining talent and improving employee retention remain key business objectives for many employers in 2024.

“There is, however, no one size fits all solution, and we have to layer on top of that the fact that we are increasingly working in multigenerational workforces where the different generations have their own needs and priorities.

“Our panel will share their experiences and insights on the topic of boosting employee retention and will leave those attending full of ideas they can implement within their organisations.”

Tickets for the cHeRries Business Breakfast cost £20 + VAT and are available to buy online. There will also be a second cHeRries Business Breakfast later this year in September, details to be announced.