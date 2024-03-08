Meet the Fifer taking teambuilding out of the office and into the woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Fifer taking teambuilding out of the office and into the woods

The stress-busting business is opening a second location.

Clare Stephen, the owner of Wild Worforce. Image: Clare Stephen
By Terri Simpson

A Fife business that runs forest teambuilding sessions is expanding with a second location.

Wild Workforce, owned by Clare Stephen, started running outdoor workshops at Falkland Estate in Fife in October.

The sessions include teamwork games, reflection and mindful activities, all done in a woodland environment.

Since starting, Clare has welcomed clients from various businesses and staff from Fife College.

Now, Clare will expand her business with sessions at Lauriston Castle in Edinburgh.

Inspired by forest school successes in children

Clare has a background in law and HR, and was aware of many businesses needs to find effective ways to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of staff.

She also has a qualification in forest school management, which allows her to lead groups outdoors.

Forest schools are holistic approaches to learning that incorporate nature and activities to help children build confidence and self esteem.

A teambuilding group from Fife College. Image: Clare Stephen

Clare said: “Forest schools are good for children in terms of building resilience and I’m qualified in that, so I’ve taken some of the theory and adapted that practice into the workshops, which is a new approach.

“We learn our whole adult lives so although we don’t have forest school for adults, the same theory applies to adults as it does for children.

“I’m really fascinated and excited about the growing evidence base that nature, mindful practice, games and compassion actively reduce stress and promote individual resilience.”

Clare previously developed courses at Dundee University and wanted to create programmes where people learn new behaviours by doing and experiencing things — “experiential learning” rather than passive listening.

Clare said: “I hope to develop workshops to support our young people in preparing them for the world of work and equipping them with meaningful tools to cope with workplace demands.

“Post Covid the need for connection and fun is even greater and games are a brilliant way to get people together and strengthen working relationships.”

Expanding the market

Clare wanted to open up her business to the Edinburgh market after the success of the workshops at Falkland Estate.

The workshops start at Lauriston Castle in March and will run throughout 2024, with bookings now being taken through the Wild Workforce website.

The workshops at the Falkland Estate aim to reduce workplace stress through teambuilding. Image: Clare Stephen

She explained: “Lauriston Castle is perfect as it’s in a city centre location, has a mix of trees, flora and fauna which is perfect for learning activities.

“Both Falkland Estate and Lauriston Castle are beautiful outdoor spaces and provide businesses with a welcome break from technology – the idea of natural intelligence as a balance to artificial intelligence holds true to me.

“Longer term also having sites in the north and west of Scotland would be ideal.”

Conversation