Meet the Fifer taking teambuilding out of the office and into the woods

A Fife business that runs forest teambuilding sessions is expanding with a second location.

Wild Workforce, owned by Clare Stephen, started running outdoor workshops at Falkland Estate in Fife in October.

The sessions include teamwork games, reflection and mindful activities, all done in a woodland environment.

Since starting, Clare has welcomed clients from various businesses and staff from Fife College.

Now, Clare will expand her business with sessions at Lauriston Castle in Edinburgh.

Inspired by forest school successes in children

Clare has a background in law and HR, and was aware of many businesses needs to find effective ways to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of staff.

She also has a qualification in forest school management, which allows her to lead groups outdoors.

Forest schools are holistic approaches to learning that incorporate nature and activities to help children build confidence and self esteem.

Clare said: “Forest schools are good for children in terms of building resilience and I’m qualified in that, so I’ve taken some of the theory and adapted that practice into the workshops, which is a new approach.

“We learn our whole adult lives so although we don’t have forest school for adults, the same theory applies to adults as it does for children.

“I’m really fascinated and excited about the growing evidence base that nature, mindful practice, games and compassion actively reduce stress and promote individual resilience.”

Clare previously developed courses at Dundee University and wanted to create programmes where people learn new behaviours by doing and experiencing things — “experiential learning” rather than passive listening.

Clare said: “I hope to develop workshops to support our young people in preparing them for the world of work and equipping them with meaningful tools to cope with workplace demands.

“Post Covid the need for connection and fun is even greater and games are a brilliant way to get people together and strengthen working relationships.”

Expanding the market

Clare wanted to open up her business to the Edinburgh market after the success of the workshops at Falkland Estate.

The workshops start at Lauriston Castle in March and will run throughout 2024, with bookings now being taken through the Wild Workforce website.

She explained: “Lauriston Castle is perfect as it’s in a city centre location, has a mix of trees, flora and fauna which is perfect for learning activities.

“Both Falkland Estate and Lauriston Castle are beautiful outdoor spaces and provide businesses with a welcome break from technology – the idea of natural intelligence as a balance to artificial intelligence holds true to me.

“Longer term also having sites in the north and west of Scotland would be ideal.”