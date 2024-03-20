Rapid growth of Dundee accountancy firm which aims to double city workforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rapid growth of Dundee accountancy firm which aims to double city workforce

The firm opened in Dundee with three staff five years ago but has already grown to 40 employees.

By Rob McLaren
Jenn Stewart, Dundee office head for Johnston Carmichael. Image: Johnston Carmichael
Jenn Stewart, Dundee office head for Johnston Carmichael. Image: Johnston Carmichael

The head of Dundee accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael has revealed her ambition to grow its city workforce to 100 employees.

The business advisory firm opened a satellite office in Dundee five years ago with just three staff.

But under the leadership of Jenn Stewart it has seen spectacular growth and now boasts 40 employees.

Boosted by strong local demand, she hopes the business will more than double its workforce again within five years.

Recruitment drive

Ms Stewart said she is proud at what has been achieved so far.

“We started with three people back in 2019 but the vision was always to become a full service office,” she said.

“Covid hindered our plans in the first couple of years but we’ve had substantial growth since the pandemic.

“We have expanded our range of services and now support a lot of firms in the games, tech and life sciences sectors.

“We’ve also done a lot of work with the universities in terms of spin-outs, supporting businesses at an early stage of their growth journey.”

Jenn Stewart joined Johnston Carmichael in 2019 and is also the firm’s head of rural. Image: Johnston Carmichael

The firm, which also has a Forfar office, is in negotiations to expand its office space within the Dundee One building at City Quay.

Ms Stewart said Johnston Carmichael’s ethos is organic growth rather than acquisitions.

She said: “We provide a sector focused approach and provide a lot of specialisms our competitors might not.

“Our model is for organic growth and we’re looking to keep bringing in good people and clients.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved but also excited about what the future holds.

“We’ve really got a fantastic team who have all played a key role in growing our presence in Dundee.”

Johnston Carmichael appointments

The business provides advisory, audit, tax and restructuring services.

It has recently added two financial planners to its wealth department, Lauren Whitters and Duncan Fernie, as well as the office’s first audit appointment, Uthman Ahmed.

Ms Stewart praised the calibre of the Dundee team.

She said: “The growth of the office has created a great dynamic, with a huge mixture of people from different backgrounds and positions, where everyone can learn from each other, which is something we’re really proud of.

“We have a hybrid approach, we don’t force people into the office. But I’m delighted to say we’ve got 80% of the team in most of the time. That’s because of the culture and the buzz.

“We’re looking to recruit in the coming months. Our vision for the Dundee office is all focused on further growth, with the ultimate aim of being a full-service office in the city.”

More from Business

Inflation is expected to still be significantly higher than the Bank’s 2% target (PA)
Inflation expected to fall to fresh low of over two years
Kemi Badenoch said diversity and inclusion initiatives have been shown to be ‘ineffective and counterproductive’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kemi Badenoch: Diversity initiatives can be ineffective and counterproductive
Nearly a quarter of people surveyed believe their household financial situation will get better over the next 12 months, while three in 10 expect it to get worse, according to Which? (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Worrying proportion of households missing essential payments, says Which?
A new independent panel appointed by Kemi Badenoch said firms are implementing D&I measures without an evidence base. (Yui Mok/PA)
Firms implementing diversity and inclusion initiatives ‘without evidence base’
An advert for Aldi claiming the discounter was the ‘home of Britain’s cheapest Christmas dinner’ was misleading, a watchdog has ruled (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Aldi ‘cheapest Christmas dinner’ ad ruled misleading by watchdog
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves giving the Mais lecture (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
UK economy needs fundamental course correction, says shadow chancellor Reeves
Unilever helps lift FTSE 100 into the green (Unilever/PA)
Unilever helps lift FTSE 100 into the green ahead of new UK inflation data
Connie and the outside of the cinema in arbroath
Chalmers general manager wants to 'bring back love' for Arbroath cinema
Five water firms have appeared in court for the first time over allegations of underreporting pollution incidents. (Rui Vieria/PA)
Five water firms in court over allegations of under-reporting pollution
Majestic is in talks to buy Vagabond Wines in a rescue deal (Majestic/PA)
Majestic in talks to buy wine bar group Vagabond in rescue deal