Perthshire businesses to suffer ‘economic blow’ from loss of Blair Atholl horse trials

Perthshire businesses have described the impact of losing trade from 40,000 visitors to international horse trials at Blair Atholl.

It emerged yesterday that this year’s event would be the last hosted at Blair Castle.

The event has been running for the past 35 years, with an annual economic benefit running into several million pounds.

Half the 139 bedrooms at Fisher’s Hotel in Pitlochry are booked by people attending the four-day championship.

General manager Brian Wishart said: “We’re very sad to see it go. It’s a great addition to Perthshire.

“Sometimes more than half of our rooms are filled with attendees so it’s a big hole to fill.

“The horse trials attract a different crowd that might not have visited Perthshire otherwise, so we lose that potential for them to return with it not going ahead.”

Blair Atholl restaurant fears losing hundreds of customers

Mr Wishart is hopeful the hotel will be able to combat the impact of losing the event – but other businesses don’t share his optimism.

Adrian Musat, owner of The Loft restaurant in Blair Atholl, said the whole of Perthshire will feel a negative impact.

He said: “I think all businesses in the local area will feel the effects.

“It’s not as if it’s just one day. We’re getting visitors for the entire four days, and often after the event has happened.

“Hundreds of people come through our doors during that week, so we’ll be losing that.

“People come from all over the world to attend so it will have an impact.”

‘We have to hope for the best’

Robertson’s of Pitlochry, a specialist whisky and gin merchant, is among the businesses in the town which sees a tourism boost from the trials.

Owner Ewan McIlrwraith explained: “We take a big tent and put on whisky and gin tasting.

“It was a big surprise finding out, given how much it brings to the local area.

“I hope that we can pull through. Long term, I think the community will recover and attract more people.

“We just have to persevere and hope for the best.”

Future absence will hit tourism businesses hard

In the past Blair Castle International Horse Trials has attracted some of the biggest names in British eventing, including Zara Tindall last year.

The farmland on which the trials are held will need to be managed all year round in future as it is used more for regenerative agriculture, meaning it will no longer be available for use.

Highland ward councillor John Duff said: “It is a significant blow to the local economy.

“It has been a showcase for Highland Perthshire, bringing nearly 50,000 visitors from all over the world to the area. Their absence in the future will hit local tourism businesses fairly hard.

“I understand the reasons given for concluding the arrangement and, after 35 years, we should congratulate Blair Castle for all they have done to host this event and acknowledge the terrific boost which it has given to Blair Atholl and the surrounding area.”

A VisitScotland spokesperson said: “We’re saddened to hear the trials is set to bid farewell this year.

“It has been a staple event of the summer calendar in Perthshire for decades and hugely popular with UK and international visitors, providing a boost to the local economy, which is testament to the stellar efforts of organisers.”