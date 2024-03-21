Perthshire businesses to suffer ‘economic blow’ from loss of Blair Atholl horse trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire businesses to suffer ‘economic blow’ from loss of Blair Atholl horse trials

The four-day event brings 40,000 visitors to the area, with an economic impact in the millions.

Ewan McIlwraith, owner of Robertsons of Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Terri Simpson

Perthshire businesses have described the impact of losing trade from 40,000 visitors to international horse trials at Blair Atholl.

It emerged yesterday that this year’s event would be the last hosted at Blair Castle.

The event has been running for the past 35 years, with an annual economic benefit running into several million pounds.

Half the 139 bedrooms at Fisher’s Hotel in Pitlochry are booked by people attending the four-day championship.

General manager Brian Wishart said: “We’re very sad to see it go. It’s a great addition to Perthshire.

“Sometimes more than half of our rooms are filled with attendees so it’s a big hole to fill.

Brian Wishart, general manager of the Fishers Hotel in Pitlochry. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

“The horse trials attract a different crowd that might not have visited Perthshire otherwise, so we lose that potential for them to return with it not going ahead.”

Blair Atholl restaurant fears losing hundreds of customers

Mr Wishart is hopeful the hotel will be able to combat the impact of losing the event – but other businesses don’t share his optimism.

Adrian Musat, owner of The Loft restaurant in Blair Atholl, said the whole of Perthshire will feel a negative impact.

He said: “I think all businesses in the local area will feel the effects.

“It’s not as if it’s just one day. We’re getting visitors for the entire four days, and often after the event has happened.

The Loft Restaurant in Pitlochry.
The Loft Restaurant in Blair Atholl. Image: Facebook

“Hundreds of people come through our doors during that week, so we’ll be losing that.

“People come from all over the world to attend so it will have an impact.”

‘We have to hope for the best’

Robertson’s of Pitlochry, a specialist whisky and gin merchant, is among the businesses in the town which sees a tourism boost from the trials.

Owner Ewan McIlrwraith explained: “We take a big tent and put on whisky and gin tasting.

“It was a big surprise finding out, given how much it brings to the local area.

“I hope that we can pull through. Long term, I think the community will recover and attract more people.

“We just have to persevere and hope for the best.”

Future absence will hit tourism businesses hard

In the past Blair Castle International Horse Trials has attracted some of the biggest names in British eventing, including Zara Tindall last year.

The farmland on which the trials are held will need to be managed all year round in future as it is used more for regenerative agriculture, meaning it will no longer be available for use.

Highland ward councillor John Duff said: “It is a significant blow to the local economy.

“It has been a showcase for Highland Perthshire, bringing nearly 50,000 visitors from all over the world to the area. Their absence in the future will hit local tourism businesses fairly hard.

Brian Low murder
Councillor John Duff.

“I understand the reasons given for concluding the arrangement and, after 35 years, we should congratulate Blair Castle for all they have done to host this event and acknowledge the terrific boost which it has given to Blair Atholl and the surrounding area.”

A VisitScotland spokesperson said: “We’re saddened to hear the trials is set to bid farewell this year.

“It has been a staple event of the summer calendar in Perthshire for decades and hugely popular with UK and international visitors, providing a boost to the local economy, which is testament to the stellar efforts of organisers.”

