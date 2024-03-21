Over 21,000 illegal cigarettes seized in one day during Perth crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Over 21,000 illegal cigarettes seized in one day during Perth crackdown

The haul of cigarettes, vapes and rolling tobacco is worth over £17,000.

By Kieran Webster
A sniffer dog helped find the illegal products.
A sniffer dog helped find the illicit products. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

More than 21,000 illegal cigarettes were seized in a single day during a Perth city centre crackdown.

Counterfeit cigarettes, vapes and rolling tobacco worth over £17,000 were confiscated throughout earlier this week.

The crackdown was part of a joint operation involving Perth and Kinross Council’s trading standards team, Police Scotland and Consumer Protection Dogs UK.

A pile of seized cigarettes.
Over 21,000 illegal cigarettes were seized. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

The value of the products resulted in a loss to the Treasury in duty of £11,477.

In total, 21,020 cigarettes, 900g of rolling tobacco and 118 vapes were seized on Tuesday.

Fake cigarettes ‘support criminal gangs’

Perth and Kinross housing and wellbeing committee convenor Tom McEwan said: “Smoking is a major cause of cardiovascular and respiratory disease and illegal tobacco is even more dangerous, as they may contain toxins that do not conform to our quality standards.

“The trade in illicit and illegal tobacco not only supports criminal gangs but it deprives the Treasury of VAT revenue.

“Our officers will continue to work with partners to stop the sale of illegal and illicit tobacco products in our stores.”

