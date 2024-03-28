Hundreds of workers constructing new £220m waste plant in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Hundreds of workers constructing new £220m waste plant in Fife

Fife Council has a deal to send 160,000 tonnes of waste to the facility when operational.

By Rob McLaren
Hundreds of people are working on the energy recovery facility at Westfield Green Energy Park in Fife. Image: Business Gateway Fife
Hundreds of people are working on the energy recovery facility at Westfield Green Energy Park in Fife. Image: Business Gateway Fife

A new £220 million waste to energy facility in Fife is “on track” to be operational next year.

Currently around 450 people are on-site every day working at the former Westfield coal mine – one of the largest construction projects Fife has ever seen.

Westfield Energy Recovery Facility (ERF) will be able to process around 200,000 tonnes of non-recyclable residual waste every year.

This will be turned into both electricity and heat. The hope is that the prospect of cheap power will attract other industrial operators to set up beside the plant.

Project manager delighted at Fife waste plant progress

Sean McManus, deputy project manager at Westfield ERF, gave an update on the project.

He said: “The cladding is well progressed, along with the boiler and turbine hall roofs.

“We are still on track for commercial operations takeover by the contractor HZI at the end of April 2025.

The waste plant is on the site of former Westfield open-cast coal mine, east of Ballingry, which closed in 1994.

“Siemens is on site completing construction of the steam turbine and generator package.

“Fit out of the admin building is progressing well with the offices taking shape, ready for occupation in October.

“We have had an excellent start to the year with a stellar safety performance by the main contractors.

“We aim to continue this through to completion.”

Fife Council deal

Fife Council already has a deal in place to send 160,000 tonnes of waste to the Westfield plant once operational.

Forty jobs will be available when the plant is operational, on top of the hundreds created during the construction phase.

One of the local suppliers is Precia-Molen UK, which manufactures weighbridges in Dunfermline.

Marina Campbell, managing director said, “It has been a project that the whole team in Fife has been involved in.

“It was managed through the local team and will be installed by our engineers who live in Fife.”

An archive pic of a dredger operating on marshland at Westfield open-cast coal site at Kinglassie

After several years of development by Brockfield Energy, construction started in December 2021.

Brockwell sold the project to investor Equitix for an undisclosed sum in September 2022. It is now a joint venture with waste management company Viridor.

The facility is being constructed by Hitachi Zosen Inova.

The ERF plant is due to be receiving waste by September this year and fully operational in May 2025.

The former Westfield open-cast coal mine, east of Ballingry, which closed in 1994.

More from Business

House sellers are on average taking £10,000 off their original asking price to achieve a sale, according to Zoopla (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
‘Growing buyer confidence’ in housing market as sale discounts get smaller
The Isle of Man is not part of the United Kingdom but the Government is responsible for its defence and international relations (PA)
Channel Islands and Isle of Man need seat at trade negotiations, MPs say
Some 10 million households should send energy meter readings to their supplier this weekend to ensure they do not overpay when cheaper prices come into effect on April 1 (Nick Ansell/PA)
Households urged to send energy meter readings this weekend to avoid overpaying
Output for the domestic market grew by 58%, while three out of four cars made in February were shipped overseas (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
UK car production increases again
The UK’s four biggest broadband providers have been beaten by smaller rivals in the latest customer survey carried out by consumer champion Which? (Yui Mok/PA)
Big four broadband firms beaten by smaller rivals in latest Which? survey
Some 400 Scottish companies were surveyed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish companies saw profits dip in early 2024, survey finds
Amazon will maintain a minority stake in Anthropic (Michel Euler)
Amazon pours additional £2.1bn into AI start-up Anthropic
Increase in national minimum wage rates (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ministers urged to consider changes to minimum wage eligibility
The UK’s FTSE 100 lagged behind international peers on Wednesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE 100 treads water despite takeover news boosting two stocks
Carlos Alcaraz in action against Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final in last year’s Wimbledon Championships (Adam Davy/PA)
Wimbledon ticket tout facing jail after failing to share details of associates

Conversation