Start date for construction of Fife incinerator that will create 400 jobs

By Rob McLaren
December 22 2021, 4.16pm
How the Westfield energy from waste facility could look.
The construction of a new incinerator in Fife will start in February and create 400 jobs.

Brockwell Energy has reached financial close for the energy from waste facility at the former Westfield open-cast coal mine. Located east of Ballingry, the mine closed in 1994.

The plant will support the pending landfill ban by providing essential waste disposal capacity.

Brockwell said the plant will be needed to deal with projected residual waste disposal volumes even taking account of the most optimistic recycling targets.

Years of work on Fife incinerator project

Technical and operations director Neil Young said: “After many years of hard work, we are delighted to have completed the financing and contracting to enable the construction of this facility.

“It has been a very challenging economic period.

“We are grateful for the continuing support of all the key stakeholders involved in the project, including Fife Council and Fife Council’s waste disposal business, Cireco.”

An archive pic of a dredger operating on marshland at Westfield open-cast coal site at Kinglassie.

Switzerland-based Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) will design, build and operate the 240,000 sq ft facility.

Construction is due to commence in February and the plant is expected to be fully operational in early 2025. The company would not reveal its investment figure.

The project will create more than 400 jobs during its construction phase and 40 long-term skilled roles once in operation.

Incinerator could lead to more business activity

The EfW facility could be the leading catalyst to support the development of the wider Westfield site.

Brockwell and landowner Hargreaves Land Limited have already engaged with a number of industrial businesses to promote the site.

The plant will bring utilities to the site, and offer a cost effective and reliable source of renewable heat and power.

Brockwell’s commercial director Paul Newman said it had been a “long journey” taking six years from first inception to reach this point.

Drone photos of Westfield opencast site.

He said: “The delivery of a facility of this quality more than justifies the significant financial investment we have made.

“It demonstrates it is possible to build and finance high quality merchant energy recovery plants without the need for subsidies.

“We are also very grateful for the ongoing commitment of our banking group of ABN Amro, NatWest Bank, MUFG and Investec Bank.”

‘Irn-Bru’ burn

An orange tinged Fife burn could run clear if the regeneration of the Westfield opencast site goes to plan.

Iron deposits in the Lochty Burn mean the water is orange.

Iron pollution in the Lochty Burn.

Hargreaves is working on a scheme to improve the water quality.

