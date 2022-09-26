New owner for Fife incinerator project creating 400 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New owner for Fife incinerator project creating 400 jobs

By Rob McLaren
September 26 2022, 3.00pm Updated: September 27 2022, 8.06am
How the Westfield Energy Recovery Facility could look.
How the Westfield Energy Recovery Facility could look.

The incinerator being constructed at the former Westfield coal mine in Fife has a new owner.

Brockwell Energy has developed the energy from waste facility for several years.

Its construction, which will create 400 jobs, started in February.

Brockwell has developed the project through a subsidiary company Westfield Energy Recovery Limited.

It has now sold this company to infrastructure investor Equitix for an undisclosed sum.

Alex Lambie, chief executive of Brockwell Energy, said: “The sale reflects the high quality and value of the project.

“The proceeds will be reinvested to further expand our other energy development projects, all of which are contributing to achieving important climate change goals.”

What is the Westfield Energy Recovery Facility?

The Westfield Energy Recovery Facility will process around 240,000 tonnes of non-recyclable residual waste per year, diverting this from landfill.

This will generate more than 23 megawatts of electricity.

It is located at the former Westfield open-cast coal mine, east of Ballingry, which closed in 1994.

Construction is under way with leading Swiss-based EPC contractor Hitachi Zosen Inova.

Drone photos of Westfield opencast site.

The plant is due to be fully operational in early 2025.

It will create more than 400 jobs during its construction phase and 40 long-term skilled roles once in operation.

The coal mine site is being redeveloped for industrial and commercial use by Hargreaves Land Limited.

When Hargreaves purchased the land from the liquidators of Scottish Coal, it was in a derelict state with significant restoration challenges.

Brockwell’s job for Fife incinerator owner

Despite selling its interest in the project, Brockwell will work with Equitix under a long-term management services agreement.

This will see it manage the construction through commissioning into the operations stage of the plant.

It will also collaborate with Hargreaves Land Limited to identify and attract new tenants to the wider site.

One of the appeals of the site will be the availability of below-market rates for heat and power from the incinerator.

