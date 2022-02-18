Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee electric buses drive Route 28 into the future – but how did it look in the past?

In partnership with Xplore Dundee
February 18 2022, 9.39am Updated: February 18 2022, 9.58am
You may have seen the new Xplore Dundee Emerald Electric buses driving quietly down the city’s iconic Route 28; you may even have ridden on one. But have you considered why this specific route has been converted?

Could the decision to transform Route 28’s fleet be more significant than you think?

We spoke with Xplore Dundee and the Dundee Museum of Transport to find out why the 28, why now, and what did it look like in days gone by?

Read on to find out more…

Xplore Dundee’s Route 28 becomes fully electric – but why?

“Lochee Road, which makes up a significant stretch of Route 28, is the second most polluted street in Scotland,” explains Marc Winsland, commercial manager at Xplore Dundee.

And as one of the city’s main public transport providers, with a strong belief that bus travel is one of the best and easiest ways to reduce carbon footprints, Xplore Dundee took action.

The interior of the new Electric Emeralds is bright, airy and modern

“Buses only make up around 2% of traffic here, but by introducing these zero emission vehicles, we can rest assured that any pollution in the area is no longer coming from us!

“Plus, it was never going to be a case of half diesel, half electric buses on this stretch of road, because the PVR (Peak Vehicle Requirement) of the route meant that with 12 models, it could be entirely converted.”

And by fully converting the route which connects one side of Dundee with the other, passing residential areas, places of employment, and cutting straight through the city centre, Xplore Dundee has made a huge statement.

Green, glorious green

Making the buses a bright and distinct shade of green was no accident either.

“Our whole branding is green partly because of the environmental benefits of bus travel,” explains Marc.

“But we worked with the creative design company, Best Impressions, to come up with this brighter, bolder shade of green for our new models to really set them apart from other vehicles on the road.

The buses were designed to be attractive and eye-catching

“Best Impressions’ whole remit is trying to make bus travel desirable – which is obviously our ultimate goal too.

“One of the best and easiest ways for us to achieve net zero in Scotland is to get people out of their cars and back on the bus.”

Dundee electric buses convert Route 28 – but how did it look in the past?

When looking to the future, or going through change, we often find ourselves looking to the past, simultaneously, to consider how far we’ve come.

And that is exactly what we did with the streets of Dundee!

Derek Simpson from the Dundee Museum of Transport shared some historical photos with us, so we could see just how far Route 28 has come over the past 50-100 years.

Before buses, there were trams

trams were in Dundee before electric buses
A Dundee tram from the 1900s

“This was one of 10 Lochee cars seen at the top of Reform Street,” says Derek. “The Lochee route has a two minute headway during rush hours.”

And the city has come full circle, as the trams to Lochee were electrified (running with overhead cables seen in the photo above) between 1900 and 1956!

Marc adds: “It was in October 1956 that the last tram journey ran from Maryfield to Lochee, prior to buses becoming the modern, pre-eminent public transport mode in the city.”

Revolutionary for its time

this bus was revolutionary for its time - like hte dundee electric buses of today!
A 28 bus from the 60s

“This Dundee Corporation bus entered service on New Years Day 1965,” Derek says. “It was seen as revolutionary at the time due to its rear engine, forward entrance, fluorescent lights and heaters.

“It spent most of career based at Marchbanks depot, plying its trade on the Douglas to Charleston services. It seated 78 passengers.”

Do you recognise the area?

Were Dundee buses blue before they were green?

buses were blue before the Dundee electric buses were green!
A blue 28 bus from the 80s. We prefer the green!

“This bus was bought new by Tayside in 1983 and was part of a batch of 15,” says Derek.

“It is a Volvo Ailsa MKIII with an East Lancs body seating 84 passengers.”

So, were Dundee’s buses blue before Xplore Dundee turned them green?

“The buses were actually green, either partly or fully, between 1922 and 1975,” explains Marc. “They were then blue from 1975-1997.

“Xplore Dundee went back to green again in 2015. So, while our green brand is partly to signify our commitment to the environment, it is also a nod to our heritage from the Dundee Corporation days.”

And the name given to the Xplore Dundee buses is another nod to the city’s heritage.

Marc adds: “We call our high-spec buses Emeralds, and most recently Electric Emeralds, because, not only is it a precious green stone which signifies value and prestige, it’s also the stone embedded in the Lord Provost of Dundee’s chain, which dates back to 1914.

“Another example of our proud, local links!”

To find out more about the Emerald Electric fleet, visit the Xplore Dundee website

And for more information on city transport, visit the Dundee Museum of Transport website, or take the 5/5a bus to the museum itself! 

 

