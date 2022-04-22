What is Earth Day and how are Tayside and Fife groups celebrating?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
What is Earth Day and how are Tayside and Fife groups celebrating?

By Scott Milne
April 22 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 22 2022, 9.25am
Post Thumbnail

This year’s Earth Day theme is “invest in our planet”.

Earth Day is an international recognition of the importance of the environment.

Organisers claim it is the largest secular event in the world.

A different theme is highlighted each year.

Previous themes have focused on protecting wildlife, reducing plastic pollution and political engagement.

Celebrities such as Sir Paul McCartney, Leonardo DiCaprio Jane Fonda have been involved in the past.

So, what is it all about?

When did Earth Day start?

The first Earth Day was in 1970 in America.

Wisconsin senator Gaylord Nelson was instrumental in organising it, inspired by a massive Californian oil spill in 1969.

He said the environment was the biggest issue facing mankind.

But it was not until 1990 that Earth Day became a global event.

As a new millennium dawned in 2000, it became an annual event with each year having a different theme.

More than one billion citizens and 190 countries and have been involved.

What happens on Earth Day?

Earth Day always takes place on April 22. That date was chosen in 1970 to sit between Spring Break and exams in the US.

That was to maximise student participation.

Various events large and small take place across the globe to tie in with this.

For example, in 2020 Dundee Science Centre marked the 50th anniversary with an ‘Earth Week’.

Planting events are also popular.

What does ‘invest in our planet’ mean?

This year’s theme is about marrying climate and economy objectives.

The argument goes that a “green future is a prosperous future”.

It will call on businesses across the world to commit to greener operations.

Social media users can adopt the hashtag #investinourplanet to get involved.

What’s happening in Tayside and Fife to mark Earth Day?

A wide range of businesses charities and NGOs will be marking the day in their own way. Keep an eye out on the hashtag.

Here’s a sample of some of the things going on locally.

The Loft in Perth will host a dance event, with organisers claiming we are at a “Bob Geldof moment” – referencing the Live Aid concerts.

Young members of Dundee community group Uppertunity have been making textured animals, giving children a chance to learn about different species while they get creative.

While staff at Binn Group in Glenfarg will plant pollinators on their site. It will act as a reminder that “small actions can make a big difference”.

[[title]]

[[text]]
