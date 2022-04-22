What is Earth Day and how are Tayside and Fife groups celebrating?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This year’s Earth Day theme is “invest in our planet”.

Earth Day is an international recognition of the importance of the environment.

Organisers claim it is the largest secular event in the world.

A different theme is highlighted each year.

Previous themes have focused on protecting wildlife, reducing plastic pollution and political engagement.

Celebrities such as Sir Paul McCartney, Leonardo DiCaprio Jane Fonda have been involved in the past.

So, what is it all about?

When did Earth Day start?

The first Earth Day was in 1970 in America.

Wisconsin senator Gaylord Nelson was instrumental in organising it, inspired by a massive Californian oil spill in 1969.

He said the environment was the biggest issue facing mankind.

But it was not until 1990 that Earth Day became a global event.

As a new millennium dawned in 2000, it became an annual event with each year having a different theme.

More than one billion citizens and 190 countries and have been involved.

What happens on Earth Day?

Earth Day always takes place on April 22. That date was chosen in 1970 to sit between Spring Break and exams in the US.

That was to maximise student participation.

Various events large and small take place across the globe to tie in with this.

For example, in 2020 Dundee Science Centre marked the 50th anniversary with an ‘Earth Week’.

Planting events are also popular.

What does ‘invest in our planet’ mean?

This year’s theme is about marrying climate and economy objectives.

The argument goes that a “green future is a prosperous future”.

It will call on businesses across the world to commit to greener operations.

Social media users can adopt the hashtag #investinourplanet to get involved.

What’s happening in Tayside and Fife to mark Earth Day?

A wide range of businesses charities and NGOs will be marking the day in their own way. Keep an eye out on the hashtag.

Here’s a sample of some of the things going on locally.

The Loft in Perth will host a dance event, with organisers claiming we are at a “Bob Geldof moment” – referencing the Live Aid concerts.

Young members of Dundee community group Uppertunity have been making textured animals, giving children a chance to learn about different species while they get creative.

While staff at Binn Group in Glenfarg will plant pollinators on their site. It will act as a reminder that “small actions can make a big difference”.