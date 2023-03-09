ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland’s mountains? No, but government should

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland’s mountains? No, but government should

By Ross Cunningham
March 9 2023, 11.06am
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
Ross Cunningham, seen here on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan, wants to encourage outdoor access in Scotland.

Should people pay to access Scotland’s hills and mountains?

This was a discussion point on a recent edition of BBC Radio Scotland’s Mornings programme after it was reported that there are around 250 miles of paths needing repaired across Scotland – at an estimated cost of £250 per metre.

It’s a complicated question, but the answer should be a firm “no”.

There should never be a compulsory charge people for accessing the outdoors.

But it’s complicated in that – when you think about it – people already do pay to participate in outdoor recreation.

The writer Ross Cunningham next to a quote: "When it comes to encouraging people to responsibly access Scotland’s outdoors, we should be talking about removing barriers not adding new ones."

Just for starters there’s the cost of outdoor clothing and boots, and then equipment such as a bike or ice axe, depending on the activity.

Throw in maps, transport, parking costs and accommodation, depending on the distance being travelled.

Maybe you’re also paying for a tent, navigation apps and food.

And then there’s the cost of mountain guides on some occasions, plus membership fees of walking groups, or paying to take part in navigation and winter training courses.

Scotland needs fewer barriers to outdoor access, not more

A few callers to the BBC Scotland programme suggested bringing in permits so people could apply to access some outdoor areas, or introducing some sort of hillwalking levy.

Ross Cunningham walking up Falkland Hill in Fife.
Ross, seen here on Falkland Hill in Fife, took up walking to help his mental health. Now he campaigns for greater outdoor access in Scotland.

But I think this is completely the wrong direction to be going in. There should never be a cost to literally accessing an outdoor area or a mountain.

It creates a barrier for people. And when you create a barrier it turns people away, particularly those least able to afford it.

Additionally, we must remember that paths aren’t there to simply allow people to enjoy the hills. They are principally there to ensure the mountain environment is protected –  ensuring vegetation, wildlife and the beauty of our landscapes can be preserved for centuries to come.

I think it’s a great idea for mountain and nature charities to raise funds for mountain paths in areas most in need. It means people can donate if they can afford to do so.

person with a spade doing path maintenance on Ben Lomond.
Path maintenance on Ben Lomond. Image: National Trust for Scotland.

But I also think there is a role for Holyrood to play in this.

Investment in paths would pay off for taxpayers

There is already a Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund. And it’s a great example of what can be achieved through government support.

The scheme improves facilities and access to popular beauty spots. To date, it has distributed £18 million in funding to 74 projects across rural Scotland since 2018.

A similar fund – specifically to fund hill paths and administered through local authorities and in partnership with outdoor charities and organisations – would help to ensure the most urgent repairs could be made.

Ross Cunningham with a Saltire flag and a large group of friends on a mountain top.
Ross was accompanied by family and friends and Dex, the dog – when he conquered his final Munro.

There would be a cost to taxpayers. But it would deliver on the investment .

The more people in Scotland reaping the mental and physical health benefits of walking, the healthier and happier Scotland will be.

And that’s not even mentioning the positive effect our hills have for the Scottish tourism industry.

When it comes to encouraging people to responsibly access Scotland’s outdoors, we should be talking about removing barriers not adding new ones.

