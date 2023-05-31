Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Why are Angus and Highland Perthshire paths in need of repair?

A number of factors, including climate change, have damaged Scotland's mountain paths in recent years.

By Joanna Bremner
Stuart Younie, CEO of Mountaineering Scotland and his wife at the top of Schiehallion, Perthshire in May this year. Image: Stuart Younie.
Do you love hillwalking in the Angus Glens and Highland Perthshire? Your favourite paths are in need of assistance.

Hill paths like Perthshire’s Schiehallion and Glen Clova in Angus are deteriorating.

Wear and tear from walkers out on the mountains and water-run off from extreme rainfall (thanks to climate change) are two main factors for this.

Volunteers have been working hard to mend these mountain paths so that everyone can continue to enjoy walking in the Angus Glens, Highland Perthshire and all over Scotland.

Stuart Younie is the CEO of Mountaineering Scotland.

For him, it’s about preserving the favourite local paths he enjoys with his family.

Perthshire mountain paths need to be protected

Stuart spends as much time as he can hillwalking with his three boys.

His passion for Scotland’s mountains began when he got involved with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in secondary school. The scheme involves a series of hill walks, camping overnight as well as volunteering and skill-building.

“It was a great introduction for me,” he said, “that sent me on a journey and look at where I am today.

“I never thought I’d be having a conversation with you and launching a campaign trying to raise money to restore paths in Scotland.”

Stuart is talking about the It’s Up to Us campaign.

Mountaineering Scotland and Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS) have launched a campaign with the sole mission to bring Scotland’s paths back to their former glory.

A young boy stands on the top of a mountain with a blue sky beyond on a day of walking in Highland Perthshire.
Stuart’s son at the top of Ben Vrackie (near Pitlochry) in 2020. Image: Stuart Younie.

So why are paths in Scotland needing help now?

Stuart explained: “It’s partly to do with the volume of people that we’re seeing out in the hills. That’s a great thing and it makes massive contribution to the Scottish economy – over a billion pounds a year. And obviously it makes a significant contribution to people’s health and well being.

“But it does come with a cost. More people means more wear and tear.

“The other factor that exacerbates that is changing climate – the impact of extreme weather.”

Stuart said water run-off from heavy rain can cause “scarring” on our beloved mountains.

Areas which are privately owned, he said, are in a worse state.

Path erosion on An Teallach, Northwest Highlands of Scotland. Image: Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS)/Dougie Baird.

Stuart said the campaign organisers are most concerned about An Teallach in the Northwest Highlands.

“We’re really looking to highlight it as an example.

“It’s a mountain that’s really famous and iconic and it has no access to funding to help repair the paths.”

The campaign is about spreading awareness for the need for long-term funding for privately owned paths. They are also asking for donations to help them reach their £300,000 goal.

What can you do to protect the paths you love in Angus Glens and Highland Perthshire?

Stuart also offered some tips for anyone heading out walking, to protect Scotland’s mountain paths.

  • Stick to the path

“If a path is worn and it gets puddles in it, then people tend to skirt around the sides of the puddles and then that ends up widening the erosion.

“So try to stay on the path and don’t walk along the verges.”

  • Walk single file 

“Walking in single-file is better too – I know it’s not very sociable.

“If people start walking two or three abreast, it can cause erosion.”

  • Leave no trace

“Try to leave no trace as far as you possibly can. Take all your litter home, don’t leave anything on the hill.

“Leave it as you find it.”

