Courts Abusive Perthshire DJ throttled girlfriend and swung baseball at her Controlling brute Steven Rose plagued his partner with phone calls, monitored her social media accounts and threatened to end their relationship if she went out with friends. By Jamie Buchan May 31 2023, 6.00am Steven Rose will return to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing in July