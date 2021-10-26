Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Limousin cross heifer takes top title at Thainstone calf sale

By Gemma Mackie
October 26 2021, 11.45am Updated: October 26 2021, 12.22pm
Pictured from left is Drew Wilson from A&W Wilson Ltd Livestock Haulage, Gary Bell, Haas Side, and Allan Jackson who was showing the champion for Mr Bell.

A Limousin cross heifer was crowned cream of the crop at the autumn show and sale of spring-born calves at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre near Inverurie.

The fixture was sponsored by Drew and Wilma Wilson from A & W Wilson Ltd and judged by Angus Greenlaw from Sheep Park Farms, Bridge of Marnoch.

He awarded his champion rosettes to a 302kg Limousin cross heifer from Gary Bell, Haas Side, Lockberie. It sold for £3,600 to G Corrie, Crossnamuckly Road, Co Down, Northern Ireland.

The reserve champion award went to a 374kg British Blue cross heifer from the Munro family at Invercharron Farm, Ardgay. She sold for £3,800 to Allan Taylor, Woodland, Aboyne.

In all, Aberdeen and Northern Marts sold 518 bullocks to average 251.4p and a top of 459.6p per kg for a 272kg Limousin cross from Lower Cairnglass, Ardersier, and £1,500 for a 426kg Limousin cross from Invercharron Farm, Ardgay.

Heifers averaged 261.4p per kg for 384 sold, with a top price of £11.92p per kg paid for the champion from Gary Bell and a top price per head of £3,800 paid for the reserve champion from the Munros at Invercharron.

Other prizes:

Single bullock calf born before March 15: 1 – Mark Munro, Invercharron, Ardgay, 426kg £1,500; 2 – Gary Bell, Hass Side Lockerbie, 434kg, £1,280 3 – Gary Bell, Hass Side, 350kg, £1,150.

Single bullock calf born after March 16: 1 – U Macdonald, Lower Cairnglass, Ardersier, 354kg, £1,150; 2 – Pittentain Farming, Pittentain, Crieff, 366kg, £1,200; 3 – U Macdonald, Lower Cairnglass, 282kg, £1,120.

Single heifer calf born before March 15: 1 – Gary Bell, Hass Side, 302kg, £3,600; 2 – Mark Munro, Invercharron, 374kg, £3,800; 3 – Gary Bell, Hass Side, 302kg, £1,600.

Single heifer calf born after March 16: 1 – B Paterson, Cairndaie, Sauchen, 381kg, £1,650; 2 – Seafield Park Partnership, Park Farm, Nairn, 332kg, £2,220; 3 – Gary Bell, Hass Side, 322kg, £1,380.

Pair of bullock calves: 1 – Davidson Farm, Crichie, Inverurie, 360kg, £950; 2 – Davidson Farm, 284kg, £850; 3 – W F Cruickshank, Clury, Dulnain Bridge 302kg, £840, 308kg £900.

Pair of heifer calves: 1 – Davidson Farm, Crichie, 312kg £1,650; 2 – Osborne Farms, Balmadies, Forfar, 318kg, £1,220.

Pen of four calves (any sex): 1 – W Law, West Cruichie, Drumblade, 358kg, £970; 2 – Kincraigie Farms, Kincraigie, Lumphanan, 356kg, £1,000; 3 – Osborne Farms, Balmadies, 296kg, £820.

