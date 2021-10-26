Limousin cross heifer takes top title at Thainstone calf sale

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Limousin cross heifer was crowned cream of the crop at the autumn show and sale of spring-born calves at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre near Inverurie.

The fixture was sponsored by Drew and Wilma Wilson from A & W Wilson Ltd and judged by Angus Greenlaw from Sheep Park Farms, Bridge of Marnoch.

He awarded his champion rosettes to a 302kg Limousin cross heifer from Gary Bell, Haas Side, Lockberie. It sold for £3,600 to G Corrie, Crossnamuckly Road, Co Down, Northern Ireland.

The reserve champion award went to a 374kg British Blue cross heifer from the Munro family at Invercharron Farm, Ardgay. She sold for £3,800 to Allan Taylor, Woodland, Aboyne.

In all, Aberdeen and Northern Marts sold 518 bullocks to average 251.4p and a top of 459.6p per kg for a 272kg Limousin cross from Lower Cairnglass, Ardersier, and £1,500 for a 426kg Limousin cross from Invercharron Farm, Ardgay.

Heifers averaged 261.4p per kg for 384 sold, with a top price of £11.92p per kg paid for the champion from Gary Bell and a top price per head of £3,800 paid for the reserve champion from the Munros at Invercharron.

Other prizes:

Single bullock calf born before March 15: 1 – Mark Munro, Invercharron, Ardgay, 426kg £1,500; 2 – Gary Bell, Hass Side Lockerbie, 434kg, £1,280 3 – Gary Bell, Hass Side, 350kg, £1,150.

Single bullock calf born after March 16: 1 – U Macdonald, Lower Cairnglass, Ardersier, 354kg, £1,150; 2 – Pittentain Farming, Pittentain, Crieff, 366kg, £1,200; 3 – U Macdonald, Lower Cairnglass, 282kg, £1,120.

Single heifer calf born before March 15: 1 – Gary Bell, Hass Side, 302kg, £3,600; 2 – Mark Munro, Invercharron, 374kg, £3,800; 3 – Gary Bell, Hass Side, 302kg, £1,600.

Single heifer calf born after March 16: 1 – B Paterson, Cairndaie, Sauchen, 381kg, £1,650; 2 – Seafield Park Partnership, Park Farm, Nairn, 332kg, £2,220; 3 – Gary Bell, Hass Side, 322kg, £1,380.

Pair of bullock calves: 1 – Davidson Farm, Crichie, Inverurie, 360kg, £950; 2 – Davidson Farm, 284kg, £850; 3 – W F Cruickshank, Clury, Dulnain Bridge 302kg, £840, 308kg £900.

Pair of heifer calves: 1 – Davidson Farm, Crichie, 312kg £1,650; 2 – Osborne Farms, Balmadies, Forfar, 318kg, £1,220.

Pen of four calves (any sex): 1 – W Law, West Cruichie, Drumblade, 358kg, £970; 2 – Kincraigie Farms, Kincraigie, Lumphanan, 356kg, £1,000; 3 – Osborne Farms, Balmadies, 296kg, £820.