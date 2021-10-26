Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
OPINION: Data is in the spotlight like never before – it’s our duty as journalists to get it right

By Lesley-Anne Kelly
October 26 2021, 11.49am
Twitter polls are not a reliable source for data journalists. Photo: Shutterstock.
Twitter polls are not a reliable source for data journalists. Photo: Shutterstock.

This weekend The Observer managed to get itself involved in a bit of a debacle.

They published a story asserting as fact a statistic which had actually come from a Twitter poll.

In my day job I’m the data content lead at DC Thomson Media.

It means I follow a lot of data journalists on Twitter, so my feed was filled with derision regarding the article.

So, first and foremost, why was it an issue?

The biggest problem here is reporting the results of a poll carried out solely on Twitter as a statement of fact in the headline (“Only 8% of schools in England have received air monitors promised by government”) even if The Observer did make it clear what the statistic was based on within the body of the article.

The data from the poll itself – asking if anyone had seen carbon dioxide monitors supplied to schools – has so many issues, it’s difficult to list them all here.

Twitter polls are not representative samples

Twitter polls are never going to be a representative sample.

The respondents are limited to people who happen to see the poll on their feed – so in this case largely the followers of the head teacher who posted it.

There is no way of knowing if every person who responded to the poll is an appropriate person working in education who has the required knowledge to answer the question.

Chances are a decent chunk of them weren’t.

To go from ‘only 8% of people who responded to the poll have seen a monitor’ to ‘only 8% of schools in England have received them’ is a pretty ludicrous stretch

That’s no fault of the original poster, though, as he didn’t actually even ask if the respondent’s schools had received a CO2 monitor – he simply asked if they had “seen” one.

I’ve seen a CO2 monitor in my lifetime, so if I had come across the poll I could have voted “yes”.

I clearly have absolutely nothing to do with any educational establishment, though.

See the issue?

To go from “only 8% of people who responded to the poll have seen a monitor” to “only 8% of schools in England have received them” is a pretty ludicrous stretch.

Data journalism is in the spotlight like never before

There are two industries that come to mind when I think of groups that went through a boom period during the pandemic – people who make QR code technology and data journalists.

The pandemic thrust data journalism into the spotlight in a way it never had been before.

People would wait on Twitter each night for John Burn-Murdoch of the Financial Times to post his nightly thread of charts tracking the initial trajectory of Covid-19.

Many were suddenly re-learning things they had long since forgotten (if they had ever learned them in the first place) about logarithmic scales and how to calculate seven-day averages.

As a result, data journalism completely swept the board at the 2021 Pulitzer awards and, although not quite a Pulitzer, I even won a shiny little thing myself for some of my work tracking the pandemic.

Essentially, if you can say anything good came out of the pandemic, an increase in the data literacy amongst the general public is up there.

On the flip side of that, however, is that many more people can spot a clanger, like the Observer piece, than would have done previously.

Data journalism should be held to the Peter Parker principle: with great power comes great responsibility.

The public rely on data journalists to help explain subjects that fill many people with terror – numbers.

We have a responsibility to our readers to ensure we do it right and hold our hands up when we don’t.

Lesley-Anne Kelly is data content lead for DC Thomson Media and recently won Specialist Reporter of the Year at the 2021 Scottish Press Awards

