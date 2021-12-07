Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AHDB pledges to put levy payers in charge of its destiny

By Nancy Nicolson
December 7 2021, 5.00pm
FRESH START: The AHDB has changed "pretty much everything" about the organisation.

The levy organisation, AHDB, is on a mission to reinvent itself and it is calling on farmers – its paymasters – to shape the future.

As the dust settles on ballots which saw both the potato and horticulture sectors reject the AHDB levy, the organisation’s new chief executive, Tim Rycroft told a press conference that Defra’s guarantee of a vote on the future of the four remaining sectors would go ahead in the spring.

Tim Rycroft, AHDB chief executive.

However, it won’t be a yes-no ballot on whether the AHDB should exist, but rather a consultation exercise which will enable levy payers to state precisely how their money should be invested and which issues they want to see prioritised.

Mr Rycroft said the AHDB has responded to the clear thumbs-down by potato and horticulture growers by “changing pretty much everything” about the organisation.

“We’re changing the structure, reduced senior roles and the way  knowledge exchange teams report,” he said.

“We’re changing our culture to be more responsive and fast moving, more open, transparent and accountable.

“We’re changing the way we  run the organisation in terms of costs and efficiency.

“And we’re changing the way we make decisions about the way the levy is invested and how we are accountable to levy payers for the services they tell us they value.”

Representation

In many cases the  levy is collected  by processors, so in order for all farmers to be represented, levy payers are being asked to register at www.ahdb.org.uk/shape-the-future  to ensure their voices are heard in April’s ballot.

Producers will be able to select the issues they think are important to their sector and rate the products and tools – such as consumer insights, the arable Recommended List, dairy genetics or exports – which are currently provided by AHDB,  as well as suggest new services.

They will also get the opportunity to ratify new appointments to the sector councils that make the funding  decisions for individual sectors.

Accountability

Mr Rycroft said: “This is a revolution in accountability, putting levy payers at the heart of what we do.”

He also made it clear that while the ballot is a consultative one and therefore not an opportunity to vote on the future of the levy itself, the mechanism to trigger a ballot on that remains  unchanged and available to any sector that chooses to use it.

The AHDB says the ballot will take “five minutes” to complete and all eligible business will get one vote per sector.

 