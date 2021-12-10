‘They’ve ruined my land for 30 years’: Furious farmer halts work on Seagreen windfarm pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

‘They’ve ruined my land for 30 years’: Furious farmer halts work on Seagreen windfarm pipeline

By Nancy Nicolson
December 10 2021, 7.40pm
Gordon Beattie and his son Gordon say the land will take 30 years to recover.

Construction work on a major underground pipeline has ground to a halt, after a furious Angus farmer claimed contractors were destroying his land.

Work was stopped on the Seagreen windfarm pipeline, which runs through Inveraldie Farm on the outskirts of Dundee, when Gordon Beattie accused Roadbridge, the SSE contractor, of failing to abide by its contract and creating damage he says will take 30 years to repair.

The onshore cable route extends across 19.3km from Carnoustie to the proposed substation at Tealing and crosses 41 properties.

It is central to the £3 billion joint venture between TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, which is scheduled to enter commercial operation in 2023.

Gordon Beattie at the site with a digger and pipes in the background.
Work on the Seagreen windfarm pipeline has ground to a halt at Inveraldie.

Diggers are now standing idle, however, as Mr Beattie said he would only allow work to resume on the 1.5km corridor crossing his farm when weather conditions improve.

He has also warned other farmers to beware of the risks of agreeing to any major works on their land.

“They promise you the world, but make sure you have a good lawyer and land agent,” he said.

“We agreed compensation but we weren’t prepared for devastation like this and fully expected the work to be done during the drier summer months – but we should have got that in writing.

“Instead, work started then stopped, and now a bomb site would be tidier than the mess they’ve created.

“There are lochs in the field now.

Gordon Beattie on the site
Gordon Beattie is furious about damage to his land.

“They’ve ruined my land for 30 years.”

The interruption to essential work comes in the week the first of 114 wind turbines was installed at the Seagreen windfarm, 17 miles off the Angus coast.

Seagreen Offshore Windfarm Limited said it isn’t in a position to comment on its relationship with individual landowners.

A drone view of the pipeline track through Inveraldie farm.
A drone view of the pipeline track through Inveraldie farm.

However, in a statement the company said: “Seagreen always seeks to engage positively with landowners and their representatives to support the successful delivery of the ongoing construction programme for this major infrastructure project.

“All construction works are carried out in line with the extensive consultation that we always undertake prior to any works commencing.

“As is required under our overall planning consent as well as any individual landowner agreements, Seagreen Offshore Windfarm Limited is obliged to reinstate any lands on which we undertake construction works to the condition in which we received those lands, and we fully intend to meet these obligations.”

More from The Courier