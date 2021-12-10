St Andrews University cancels Christmas events amid Omicron fears

St Andrews University has cancelled a number of upcoming events after warning the spread of Omicron could have “serious implications” for students.

Bosses at the university say the “rapidly worsening situation” of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the “very difficult decision” to postpone all large scale events and gatherings immediately.

It means the panto at the Brye Theatre as well as carol services have been cancelled, though the university has stressed upcoming exams are not affected.

Self-isolation rules main factor

Principal and vice-chancellor, Sally Mapstone, said not taking action would be “irresponsible” in light of Nicola Sturgeon’s warning of a “potential tsunami” of infections.

New measures mean all household contacts of people with any positive Covid-19 test now have to isolate for ten days and the principal said the consequences could be dramatic for those enrolled at the university.

In an email issued to staff and students, she said: “That development alone has serious implications for students in St Andrews.

“If you or your flatmates get Covid in the next few days, it is likely to mean that none of you are able to travel home when our semester ends. Please think about that very carefully.

In these circumstances, it would be irresponsible of the University not to act to postpone large gatherings and events which might allow the virus to spread more easily.”

Principal ‘heart sore’ after cancelling Christmas events

The move means the university carol service, due to take place at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday will not go ahead.

All performances of the panto at the Byre Theatre will be cancelled from Saturday until further notice while the London alumni club carol service scheduled for Wednesday next week is also being cancelled.

It is always better to act early, and usually a mistake to leave tough decisions until later.

Ms Mapstone said: “I am heart sore to have to take this action, especially at this time of the season, and when all of you have already endured such a challenging year.

“We have learned, however, that with Covid, it is always better to act early, and usually a mistake to leave tough decisions until later.

“I must stress that the normal business of our university will continue. Exams will proceed as planned, and small-scale meetings and events can continue to take place under current guidance.”