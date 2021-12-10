Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Andrews University cancels Christmas events amid Omicron fears

By Jake Keith
December 10 2021, 8.26pm Updated: December 10 2021, 8.29pm
St Andrews University.
St Andrews University is cancelling a number of events.

St Andrews University has cancelled a number of upcoming events after warning the spread of Omicron could have “serious implications” for students.

Bosses at the university say the “rapidly worsening situation” of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the “very difficult decision” to postpone all large scale events and gatherings immediately.

It means the panto at the Brye Theatre as well as carol services have been cancelled, though the university has stressed upcoming exams are not affected.

Self-isolation rules main factor

Principal and vice-chancellor, Sally Mapstone, said not taking action would be “irresponsible” in light of Nicola Sturgeon’s warning of a “potential tsunami” of infections.

New measures mean all household contacts of people with any positive Covid-19 test now have to isolate for ten days and the principal said the consequences could be dramatic for those enrolled at the university.

In an email issued to staff and students, she said: “That development alone has serious implications for students in St Andrews.

Professor Sally Mapstone says she is “heart sore” about cancelling Christmas events.

“If you or your flatmates get Covid in the next few days, it is likely to mean that none of you are able to travel home when our semester ends. Please think about that very carefully.

In these circumstances, it would be irresponsible of the University not to act to postpone large gatherings and events which might allow the virus to spread more easily.”

Principal ‘heart sore’ after cancelling Christmas events

The move means the university carol service, due to take place at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday will not go ahead.

All performances of the panto at the Byre Theatre will be cancelled from Saturday until further notice while the London alumni club carol service scheduled for Wednesday next week is also being cancelled.

It is always better to act early, and usually a mistake to leave tough decisions until later.

Ms Mapstone said: “I am heart sore to have to take this action, especially at this time of the season, and when all of you have already endured such a challenging year.

“We have learned, however, that with Covid, it is always better to act early, and usually a mistake to leave tough decisions until later.

“I must stress that the normal business of our university will continue. Exams will proceed as planned, and small-scale meetings and events can continue to take place under current guidance.”

