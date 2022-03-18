New venue for West Fife’s 2022 show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

New venue for West Fife’s 2022 show

By Nancy Nicolson
March 18 2022, 6.04pm
WELCOME: The organising team are looking forward to the show on June 4.

West Fife Show will be one of the first to be back on Scotland’s summer show circuit when it opens the gates to a new venue near Crossgates on Saturday June 4.

The popular show has been derailed by Covid for two years, but this summer the Barr family at Easter Buchlyvie farm will host the event on a 30-acre field after it spent a decade on the Thomson family’s fields at Hilton Farm, Kelty.

Alan and Jim Barr, who run a dairy, beef, sheep and arable enterprise, have both chaired the show committee in the past and been involved in the organisation for more than 30 years.

West Fife is one of Scotland’s oldest shows, with a history stretching back to 1760, and show chairman Russell Wood says the organising committee have been planning the return to business for months.

Chairman Russell Wood is an agricultural show enthusiast.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone back to a full event,” he said.

“There will be pedigree and commercial cattle and sheep, goats, a poultry tent, light horse classes and ridden Clydesdales. And the dairy section is very strong here in West Fife, with around 30 animals coming from six or seven competitors in the area. There’s a strong emphasis on the young dairy handling classes.

“There’s also the ever-popular baby animal tent including lambs, pigs, tortoises, newly-hatched chicks and baby calves for all the children.”

The main ring entertainment will include heavy horse turnouts, a tug o war qualifier for the Royal Highland Show, a “one man and his dog” sheepdog display and Burntisland Pipe Band.

Russell added: “We also have a sheep shearing display, milking demonstration and horse shoeing. Entertainment for the children includes face painting, bouncy castles and play areas.”

Russell, who farms beef and cereals and also runs a plant hire and groundwork business, is a long-serving show committee member – as was his father.

He says his passion for shows takes him to “at least 10” every summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier