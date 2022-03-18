New venue for West Fife’s 2022 show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Fife Show will be one of the first to be back on Scotland’s summer show circuit when it opens the gates to a new venue near Crossgates on Saturday June 4.

The popular show has been derailed by Covid for two years, but this summer the Barr family at Easter Buchlyvie farm will host the event on a 30-acre field after it spent a decade on the Thomson family’s fields at Hilton Farm, Kelty.

Alan and Jim Barr, who run a dairy, beef, sheep and arable enterprise, have both chaired the show committee in the past and been involved in the organisation for more than 30 years.

West Fife is one of Scotland’s oldest shows, with a history stretching back to 1760, and show chairman Russell Wood says the organising committee have been planning the return to business for months.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone back to a full event,” he said.

“There will be pedigree and commercial cattle and sheep, goats, a poultry tent, light horse classes and ridden Clydesdales. And the dairy section is very strong here in West Fife, with around 30 animals coming from six or seven competitors in the area. There’s a strong emphasis on the young dairy handling classes.

“There’s also the ever-popular baby animal tent including lambs, pigs, tortoises, newly-hatched chicks and baby calves for all the children.”

The main ring entertainment will include heavy horse turnouts, a tug o war qualifier for the Royal Highland Show, a “one man and his dog” sheepdog display and Burntisland Pipe Band.

Russell added: “We also have a sheep shearing display, milking demonstration and horse shoeing. Entertainment for the children includes face painting, bouncy castles and play areas.”

Russell, who farms beef and cereals and also runs a plant hire and groundwork business, is a long-serving show committee member – as was his father.

He says his passion for shows takes him to “at least 10” every summer.