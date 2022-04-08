Food chain worry sparks summit call

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Growing concerns over the impact of rising input costs has prompted the Scottish Government to ask Defra to convene an urgent four-nation summit to discuss food security and possible options for support.

Rural Affairs Seretary Mairi Gougeon has written to Environment Secretary George Eustice outlining the implications of the Ukraine crisis on the food chain, in particular the sharp rise in fuel prices.

In the letter she states: “We have reports of these costs making it unviable for some fishing vessels to leave port, pig production costs becoming untenable, the food processing and storage sectors being hit hard with the general rise in primary product cost and the removal of tax relief for red diesel causing price increases beyond the levels of the limited fuel rebate.”

Ms Gougeon complains that despite a commitment between the UK Government and the devolved administrations to have regular discussions on the implications of the war in Ukraine, no meetings on the issue have taken place since March 11.

She writes: “I am concerned that this lack of engagement will only lead again to suffering by Scottish businesses who were left fighting for support to continue to deliver exports following the Brexit deal.”

Ms Gougeon also refers to the Scottish Government’s Food Security and Supply Taskforce which is monitoring, identifying and responding to potential disruption to the food and drink supply chain.

“It will seek to recommend any short, medium and longer-term actions that can be taken to mitigate impacts, resolve supply issues and strengthen food security and supply in Scotland.

“This taskforce met for the second time last week, and we noted that the significant increase in fuel cost is clearly jeopardising the ability of our food producers to provide resilience in supply. We would be happy to share our findings with you and the other devolved administrations.”