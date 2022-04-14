Survey puts farm assurance schemes under the microscope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Survey puts farm assurance schemes under the microscope

By Nancy Nicolson
April 14 2022, 5.00pm
Show of hands: Farmers called for changes to the ways assurance schemes are run.

Farmers who attended a meeting which voted for reform of Scotland’s farm assurance schemes have been invited to complete a survey.

A protest meeting in Aberdeenshire last month saw the majority of the 70 producers who attended call for changes to the ways schemes are operated, and now organiser Patrick Sleigh is keen to find out more about the issues people are facing.

Mr Sleigh has emailed the survey to more than 100 producers and is asking them to forward it to anyone who is interested.

Patrick Sleigh organised the meeting at Oldmeldrum.

The survey asks if producers are members of Red Tractor, LEAF, Lion Eggs, Quality Meat Scotland, Scottish Quality Cereals, the Soil Association, RSPCA Assured, the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) or others and calls for details of the experiences people have had with individual assurance schemes.

Mr Sleigh said: “We should have tackled this monster 10 years ago and I had hoped the farmers’ union would have taken it on.

“These organisations now need to listen to what producers are saying. They’re not in touch with their members and they need to change and be accountable.”

The survey asks if producers recognise schemes are important to securing consumer confidence and if they believe more transparency and democracy is required in determining how they are developed and operated.

Producers who attended the meeting  described their issues with assurance schemes.

Farmers are asked to outline the frustrations they have in complying with the various schemes, if they believe they contribute to securing a marketing premium, and how much time it takes to prepare for and conduct an audit.

Other questions include how much time does it take on average to correct an issue or issues if non-compliances are identified.

Farmers are also asked if they have suggestions on how to improve the audit process.

The responses to the survey will be analysed in the next few weeks.
Surveys can be obtained by contacting Mr Sleigh on 07711 838019

