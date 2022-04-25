Flockdown is ending – bird flu housing order to end on May 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Flockdown is ending – bird flu housing order to end on May 2

By Gemma Mackie
April 25 2022, 3.30pm
The housing order to prevent the spread of bird flu will end on May 2.

Flockdown – a special housing order requiring all poultry farmers and birdkeepers to keep their birds indoors – will end on Monday May 2.

The UK Government confirmed the rules, which have been in place since November last year to help prevent the spread of bird flu, will be lifted from 00.01am on Monday May 2.

Chief Veterinary Officers from across the UK said this means poultry and other captive birds will no longer need to be housed unless they are located in a protection zone.

They said although the housing measures are being lifted, all poultry gatherings will remain banned and all birdkeepers must continue to maintain “scrupulous biosecurity” to prevent the spread of bird flu.

According to Defra, the UK has been dealing with its largest ever outbreak of bird flu with more than 100 cases of the disease reported across the country since late October 2021.

This included an outbreak at Auchtygills Farm near Strichen – a breeding unit for one of Scotland’s largest egg producers, Farmlay Eggs, which has a throughput of five million eggs per week.

Birdkeepers have been thanked for following the rules.

In a joint statement, the chief vets said: “Whilst the lifting of the mandatory housing measures will be welcome news to bird keepers, scrupulous biosecurity remains the most critical form of defence to help keep your birds safe.

“It is thanks to the hard work of all birdkeepers and vets, who have played their part in keeping flocks safe this winter, that we are in a position to take this action.

“However, the recent cases of avian influenza show that it’s vital that birdkeepers remain vigilant for signs of disease and maintain stringent standards of biosecurity.”

The biosecurity measures all birdkeepers must continue to follow include: cleansing and disinfecting equipment, clothing and vehicles before and after contact with birds; limiting access to non-essential people to poultry units; and workers changing clothing and footwear before entering and when leaving bird enclosures.

Farmers and birdkeepers are asked to seek prompt advice from their vet if they have any concerns, and members of the public are advised not to touch or pick up any dead or sick birds and to report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

