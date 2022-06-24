Royal Highland Show: Lawrie family rise to the top for dairy title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Highland Show: Lawrie family rise to the top for dairy title

By Erika Hay
June 24 2022, 9.20pm Updated: June 24 2022, 9.40pm
TEAM: The Lawrie family swept the boards in the dairy ring.
TEAM: The Lawrie family swept the boards in the dairy ring.

The Lawrie family from Cuthill Towers, Milnathort, had a great day at the show, winning the interbreed dairy award, the Ayrshire championship, and also taking reserve in any other dairy breed.

Taking nine cows to the Highland is no mean feat and there was an extensive team of helpers with James and David Lawrie to make sure all the cattle looked their best in the ring.

The Ayrshire and interbreed champion was a fourth calver, Hilltower Modern Marcy by West Mossgiel Modern Reality. She was shown under James’ own prefix as she was bred from a heifer Arthur and Susan bought for his 18th birthday.

Just calved three weeks ago and described by the judge as being “12 o’clock on the day,” she is unbeaten in the three shows she has contested, taking champion at the Highland as a heifer in 2019 and champion at last year’s Great Yorkshire.

Reserve interbreed was the Holstein fourth calver, Logan Estate Jazz from Brian Yates who milks 450 cows at Castle Douglas. She has had numerous wins in her show career, including All Britain winner in 2021.

Fife farmer, Adam Lawson, of North Cassingray, was delighted to achieve a clean sweep in the Dairy Shorthorn classes where he had champion and reserve and junior champion and reserve.

He milks 150 Friesians and just has just 25 Dairy Shorthorns at home but has had many successes showing them, winning the Highland four times.

The champion Holstein cow, Logan Estate Jazz.

His champion was the home-bred Lisnamulligan Fairy 16 by Winhall William, a second calver currently yielding 35 litres per day and being shown for the first time.

The heifer, Winbrook Peeress Rose by Bushmills Jazz, was reserve overall and junior champion. She was just bought last month from David Dent at Kirkby Stephen and was at her first show.

The M&S Beefbreeder continental champion was a home-bred Simmental bull from Anne MacPherson, Blackford, Croy.

Blackford Local Hero is the first bull to be shown by the privately bought stock sire, Heathrow Important. He was third in his class on Thursday and was half of the pair of calves which won the Joe Watson Memorial Trophy at Stars of the Future in November.

