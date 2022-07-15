UK-wide review of pig farming industry supply chain launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK-wide review of pig farming industry supply chain launched

By Gemma Mackie
July 15 2022, 6.00am
The consultation will run until October 7.

A UK-wide review of the pig farming industry supply chain has been launched by farm ministers.

A consultation, launched today by the UK Government in partnership with the devolved administrations, will seek views on issues such as transparency, price reporting, clarity of contractual terms and conditions, and market consolidation.

Pig farmers, abattoirs, processors, retailers, marketing groups and anyone else involved in the pig supply chain is invited to participate in the consultation, which runs until October 7.

It aims to increase fairness and transparency in the industry and comes following months of problems in the sector – these have included a backlog of thousands of slaughter-ready pigs waiting to go to abattoirs as well as rising costs on farms.

In April the National Pig Association warned the British pig sector was on the brink of collapse with many farmers losing £50 for every pig they produce.

“Recent months have been very difficult for pig farmers due to a range of pressures including rising costs and global labour shortages,” said UK Farming Minister, Victoria Prentis.

The consultation seeks views on various issues including price reporting.

“We have engaged closely with the sector to support them in considerably reducing the backlog of pigs on farms and I continue to work with producers and retailers to support the sector.

“I hope the industry engages fully with this consultation so that we can help to address the challenges that they are facing.”

Scotland’s Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, welcomed the launch of the consultation and said she hoped it would lead to a more consistent approach across the pig supply chain.

She added: “It is imperative that we understand the current supply arrangements within the sector and explore the nature of the relationships between the various parties in the supply chain.

“I would like to encourage all producers and processors across Scotland to take part in this consultation and ensure that their voices are heard on this matter.”

The consultation is online at https://consult.defra.gov.uk/supply-chain-fairness/contractual-practice-in-the-uk-pig-sector

