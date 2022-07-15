EVE MUIRHEAD: A LIV Open winner is a real possibility at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: A LIV Open winner is a real possibility at St Andrews

By Eve Muirhead
July 15 2022, 6.00am Updated: July 15 2022, 6.05am
Eve Muirhead at The Open.

It’s been great to be part of the BBC 5 Live team at The Open.

St Andrews really is the place to be this week and our flat is right in the heart of the town, which makes the whole experience even more special.

On the face of it, the R&A have done as much as they possibly could to make the 150th Open all about the history of the game but the whole LIV thing is the dark cloud hanging over the Old Course.

If you believed the rumours about who could be making the move over to the breakaway tour next, there are going to be some pretty big announcements next week!

Golf’s been getting more and more toxic over the last couple of months but I definitely get the impression that it’s going to hit another level of bitterness and recriminations after Open week.

Players will have been holding off to jump the fence until Sunday is out of the way.

I wasn’t on the first tee for any of the LIV golfers getting their rounds underway early in the morning but there were apparently a few boos for the likes of Ian Poulter.

It’s not the sort of thing you expect to hear at an Open – or any golf tournament, other than maybe a Ryder Cup – but it’s probably an accurate reflection of where the public mood is.

It’s certainly an accurate reflection of where the mood of the R&A is.

Chief executive Martin Slumbers didn’t hold back in his pre-championship interview and the absence of any LIV players from the media tent on the practice days spoke volumes as well.

You had to double check if some of them were here, there profiles have been so low!

You can keep Greg Norman away and you can politely ask Phil Mickelson to find somewhere else to eat on a Tuesday night rather than the Champions’ Dinner.

But there’s nothing anybody can do to interfere with the leaderboard.

You can be sure that if the likes of Rory McIlroy or Justin Thomas – the faces of the status quo group – ended up on top after the last putt drops on Sunday afternoon, the R&A would be mightily relieved.

Some of the ‘rebel’ players have got off to strong starts, though.

And don’t be kidded into thinking that they’re all past-their-peak golfers.

It really wouldn’t be a great shock if one ended up winning.

Even after Wimbledon took decisive action to keep Russians way from their tournament, someone with strong connections to the country, Elena Rybakina, won the women’s singles.

The prospect of handing over the Claret Jug to Patrick Reed, with his LIV-clad clothing, would be enough to give Slumbers sleepless nights!

We’ve added Beth Farmer to our team for next season.

Beth is another local curler – she’s from Kinross – and I’m sure she’ll fit in really well with the rest of the girls.

She’s got a lot of good junior experience behind her and I’m looking forward to the new team coming together at Stirling.

Not that I’m in any rush to leave St Andrews just now, mind you!

I had a great day at Perth Races last Sunday.

Myself and my old team-mate Vicki Chalmers spent a lovely Sunday afternoon in the Scone sun.

The Racecourse has developed so much since I was last there and it was a real honour to have my name on one of the races!

Better still, I even had three winners – must have been beginner’s luck!

