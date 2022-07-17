Kirriemuir Show 2022: Daisy Duke lands top cattle honours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A long-awaited Kirriemuir Show was blessed with glorious sunshine and what was believed to be a record-breaking attendance which flocked to the event staged just outside the village, to see the commercial beef champion from Wilson Peters lead a cracking parade of livestock.

Interbreed beef judge, Jim Muirhead, Arbroath, had a big job selecting not only a supreme overall cattle winner, but also the interbreed beef pairs and young bull champions, when presented with a bumper quality line up of breed and section winners.

“It was a tremendous show of cattle of all breeds, but the overall, the commercial beef winner, just stands out to me,” he said.

“She is well grown for her age and was so well presented, but it was close between her and the reserve,” added Mr Muirhead, who gave the runner-up rosette to a massive Aberdeen-Angus bull from James Arnott.

Supreme individual beef animal was Mr Peters’ Daisy Duke, a 17-month-old red Limousin cross heifer from Cuilt Farmhouse, Gilmerton, Crieff, that has always stood reserve to her better known herd mate, Ava’Butt. She was bought at Carlisle from Messrs Dillan, Townend, and was winning her first championship.

Mr Peters also landed the reserve inter-breed beef pairs with Ava’Butt and Playful Peem, which followed the winning pair – Aberdeen-Angus from James Arnott, Mains of Coul, Forfar.

His supreme duo from the 16-cow herd comprised the breed champion, Logie Endresult, a four-year-old by Isauld Prime that went on land the reserve individual beef title. Endresult which was bought at Stirling and was on his first outing since, teamed up with the privately purchased, Kincardine Castle Esta, a previously unshown five-year-old cow bought privately from Robert McNeil. She is by Retties Lazy Rascal.

Simmentals from Gerald and Morag Smith and son Douglas, Drumsleed, Laurencekirk, were also on form, bagging the supreme continental title with the breed leader, Drumsleed Legacy, and the interbreed young bull honours with Drumsleed Meteor.

The former, a 28-month-old bull that was male champion and a member of the inter-breed team at the Highland, secured the breed title at Fettercairn, while the latter, a January 2021-born entry, is by Midhope Ian and out of Drumsleed Jaffa.

Taking reserve amongst the young bulls was William Mather and Son’s home-bred Aberdeen-Angus, Shandford Earl, a similarly aged entry by Stouphill Maximus Pride, bred from Scotsmill Ester.

Continentals topped a strong line up of sheep, judged on a points basis by the various breed judges.

Taking all the plaudits was the winning Beltex, Pentland Fabewelous, a home-bred ewe from Graham and Fiona Burke, daughter Rachel and son Robbie, Chapelton of Menmuir, Brechin.

Their previously unshown entry is a two-crop daughter of Clary Desperado, bred from a Broxty Wishful Thinking-sired dam. She was the dam of the reserve female champion at the Royal Highland Show.

A big Texel shearling ram from Alastair and Tom Greenhill, Westhall, Kellas, landed the reserve overall sheep honours.

This was a Knap-bred ram bought privately from Robert Cockburn that was placed at the Highland Show. His pedigree boasts Sportmans genetics on both sides.

Heavy horse prizes

Clydesdales – Jim Greenhill, Upper Tulloes, Letham, with the two-year-old filly, Tulloes Emily, the breed leader at Fife, West Fife, Echt and Fettercairn, that also stood reserve overall champion of champions at West Fife and champion native and reserve horse at Echt. A daughter of Arradoul Balvenie bred from Tulloes Lady Jane, this second prize winner from the Highland was also overall champion of champions at the online Perth Show, in 2021. Reserve – Scott Greenhill, Leuchars Lodge, with the yearling colt, Fordelhill Jack The Lad, a son of Doura Aird Ambition out of Fordelhill Hannah. He was supreme yearling at the Stallion Show.

Cattle prizes

Aberdeen-Angus – James Arnott, Mains of Coul, Forfar, with four-year-old bull, Logie Endresult, a son of Isauld Prime, bred from Logie Ermine, on his first outing. He was bought at Stirling, was brought out with assistance of Ian Davidson, and is stock bull for the 16-cow herd. Reserve – Allan Rennie, Mosston Muir, Forfar, with 2019 inter-breed champion from Fife Show, Mosston Muir Estrelita, a seven-year-old cow by Netherallan Peter Pershore, shown with January-born bull calf at foot.

Commercial cattle – Wilson Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse, Gilmerton, Crieff, with Daisy Duke, a 17-month-old red Limousin cross heifer bred by Messrs Dillan, Townend and bought at Carlisle. She has always stood reserve to her herd mate, Ava’Butt. Reserve – Wilson Peters with Ava’Butt, a 21-month-old black Limousin cross heifer bred by John and Craig Robertson, Newton of Logierait, which was also bought at Carlisle. She boasts championship wins at the Royal Highland Showcase last year, Fife, West Fife, Angus and teamed up with Playful Peem, to win the reserve inter-breed beef pairs.

Limousin – Ian and Gavin Grant, Banks of Gallery, Montrose, with the 10-year-old cow, Netherhall Hot Totty, a Fieldsons Alfy-sired entry out of Netherhall Bacardi, that was bought at Carlisle. She was shown with five-month-old bull calf at foot by Grahams Michael that was reserve male at the show. A former champion winner at Fettercairn in 2014, she was second at Angus last month. Reserve – William Lawson, Windsole, Auchterarder, with Windsole Reuben, a two-year-old son of Whinfellpark Lomu, bred from the Ampertaine Commander daughter, Windsole Hilary.

Simmental – Gerald and Morag Smith and son Douglas, Drumsleed, Laurencekirk, with Drumsleed Legacy, a 27-month-old bull that was male champion at the Highland, a member of the inter-breed teams and breed leader at Fettercairn. He is by Wolfstar Gordy and out of the former show cow, Drumsleed Farina. Reserve – Heather Duff, Pimudie, Brechin, with the Angus champion, Pitmudie Latte, a similarly aged in-calf heifer by Hilstontown Irish out of Cairnorrie Daisy that was reserve at Fettercairn.

Any other native breed – Alistair Kerr, Bolshan, Friockheim, with the five-year-old Belted Galloway bull, Dunay Moss, a bull bought privately from Gary Robertson, Elgin, but bred by K Howman. He is by Barwise Jura, out of Dunay Janesmoor, and was on his first outing. Reserve – Gerald and Morag Smith and son Douglas, Drumsleed, with the 18-month-old Beef Shorthorn bull, Drumsleed Rosco, that was champion at Angus and Fettercairn. He is a son of Pentland Hustler and out of Coldrochie Beauty Grace 12.

Highland – Mrs Heather Corrigal, Earn Fold, with the three-year-old heifer, Mhairi Ruadh 2 of Earn, brought out by Graeme Easton. Champion at Fettercairn and third at the Highland, she is a daughter of Angus Ruadh of wester Croachy and out of a previous home-bred Mhiari Ruadh. Reserve – Simon Howie, Dunning, with Eilidh Harris 5 of Findony, a yearling heifer by Diplomat 2 of Glengorm, out of Eilidh Harris of Ardbahn, bought out by stockman Mike Taylor. She was second at the Stars of the Future at the East Highland Club Show.

Young cattle handlers – Champion – Ruby Simpson (15), Blairgowrie, with a March-born British Blue cross steer calf out of a Limousin cross cow. He is by a Todhall bull.

Sheep prizes

Suffolk – Gordon and Donald Mackie, Drimmie, Forfar, with a ewe lamb by Drimmie Cracker, a son of Strathbogie 24 Carat retained for breeding, out of a ewe by a Cairness sire. She was second at Angus Show. Reserve – James Scott, Forfar, with a gimmer that is an ET sister to the champion female sold at the Scottish National sale at Lanark last year for 3,000gn to Charlie Boden. She bred from a Cairness Stylistic ewe and sired by Strathbogie AK Magic

North-type Blackface – Alan Petrie, Kirriemuir, with a previously unshown ewe lamb by a Woolfords son of a £5,500 Woolfords used on loan, which also bred the first prize tup lamb for the 22-strong ewe flock. The dam, a home-bred ewe is by a home-bred son of an Achdregnie tup. Reserve – Duncan Beaton, Newmill, Kirriemuir, with Angus Show champion, a shearling ram bred by Stuart Adams and bought at Ballymena ram sale last year for 2,000gn. He is by a 6,500gn Jimmy Hunter sire.

South-type Blackface – Rory Hood, with a Dunruchan-bred one-crop ewe that was bought at Lanark as a ewe lamb in a pen. Previously unshown, she is by a £400 Midlock Glespin and was the dam of the first prize tup lamb that was reserve male at the show. Reserve – Firm of Peter Alexander, Mains of Mause, Blairgowrie, with a home-bred shearling ram shown by shepherd Brian Simpson and Beth Alexander. He is by an £1,800 Aucholoy, out of a Connachan and stood first at Angus Show.

Texel – Alastair and Tom Greenhill, Westhall, Kellas, with a Knap-bred shearling ram bought privately from Robert Cockburn. Placed at the Highland Show and first at Angus, he is by Sportsmans Dealbreaker and bred from a ewe by Sportsmans Cannonball. Reserve – Kim Stretch, Cuilt Farmhouse, Gilmerton, Crieff, with Gloria, the reserve winner from Dunblane Show, a one-crop ewe purchased at the Thainstone Christmas Classic last year from Jim Innes, Strathbogie, after standing pre-sale champion. She is by Deveronvale Aftershock and is the dam of the West Fife Show champion, a ewe lamb by Cressage Enforcer. She was also the dam of the first and third prize ewe lambs at the show.

Beltex – Graham and Fiona Burke, Chapelton of Menmuir, Brechin, with Pentland Fabewelous, a previously unshown two-crop ewe by Clary Desperado out of a home-bred Broxty Wishful Thinking dam. She is the dam of the reserve female champion at the Highland which was also first prize ewe lamb at the show. Reserve – Bryan Wylie, Balbrydie, Kirriemuir, with the second prize gimmer from Angus Show, also by Clary Desperado, but bred from Balbrydie Elegance.

Any other sheep breed – Andrew and James Adam, Newhouse of Glamis, Glamis, with a two-crop Bluefaced Leicester ewe by a Woodcroft sire used on loan from Hazel McNee and out of a home-bred ewe. She is a former prize winner at Alyth and Perth Shows. Reserve – Charlie Simpson (14), Mains of Creuchie, Blairgowrie, with a Blue Texel gimmer on her first outing. She is the result of an in-lamb gimmer bought from Neil Barclay, Harestone, and is sired by Inverbay Dambuster.

Commercial – Frankie Hood (13), Glenclova, with a pen of three Beltex cross gimmers bred from home-bred Beltex cross ewes. They will be retained for breeding. Reserve – Ben MacDonald (14), Blairgowrie, with the reserve overall champion sheep from Angus Show, a pen of three Beltex cross March-born lambs, two ewe lambs and a wedder, by a Todhall sire.

Young handlers – Champion – Ross McArdle (10) with a Glamis Bluefaced Leicester tup lamb from Andrew and James Adam’s flock. Junior – 1, Ross McArdle; 2, Amy MacDonald; 3, Caitlin Whitton. Senior – 1, Ben MacDonald; 2, Bo Tyalor; 3, Findlay Hunter.