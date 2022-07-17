Robert MacIntyre says he has yet to master Old Course despite strong finish to Open Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Despite finishing seven-under-par at the Open Championship Robert MacIntyre feels no closer to mastering the Old Course.

MacIntyre produced his lowest score of the week on his fourth round, by recording a four-under-par 68.

It was enough to boost his standing on the leaderboard, after he only narrowly made the cut on Friday.

MacIntyre has spoken of some of the challenges the course has posed him throughout the tournament, most notably the 13th hole.

It was the scene of four dropped shots during the course of the week, although he made par on his final outing on Sunday.

At just 25, Oban’s MacIntyre says he is still getting to grips with the St Andrews course.

MacIntyre said: “It’s not a golf course that I’ve got great memories of. I’ve struggled in the St Andrews Links trophies, I’ve struggled at Dunhill Links.

“This week I just came out, and I didn’t have much of an expectation. I was obviously trying to win a golf tournament, but it’s a golf course I just can’t see scores that are getting shot.

“It’s just links golf and it’s firm. Just sometimes the holes, we just don’t know where they go.

“It’s horses for courses and this may just not be one for me now.”

Strong recovery from a tricky start to final round

MacIntyre’s final round included two eagles, in what was a strong recovery from an opening double bogey at the first in which he landed in the Swilken Burn.

He added: “At the start I hit the perfect wedge shot at the first. That’s the first bad spin I’ve had on this golf course in seven, eight days and I was absolutely gobsmacked with it.

“I just had to get on with it. I kind of took the reins off and just went at it, and it paid off today.

“You can’t do anything about what’s happened. I had two perfect shots down the first. I actually thought it was going to be a tap-in birdie, and then it ended up in the water.

“You can’t be too disappointed in hitting good shots and then I’m getting punished like that. It was a surprise bit of spin. But overall, it’s a decent week.”

Cazoo Classic next up on schedule

MacIntyre will make the trip to England to take part in next weekend’s Cazoo Classic at Hillside in Southport.

Although he is keenly anticipating the event, MacIntyre insists he is in need of a break.

He added: “This is four or five events in the spin I’ve played. I’ve got to work out what to do from here, but I need a break.

“I’ve played quite a lot of golf in the last week. Some’s been good, some bad, but it’s definitely going in the right direction.

“I will play next week at Hillside.

“It doesn’t fit in the schedule perfectly. But it’s a golf course I’ve got great memories of. It’s a place I like. We’ll go down there, give it our best shot.

“I will take the day off tomorrow because I’ve been here for the last eight days. I need a bit of a break. But now just ready to go. The game’s in good shape. I will take a few things and go again.”