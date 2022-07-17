Robert MacIntyre says he has yet to master Old Course despite strong finish to Open Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert MacIntyre says he has yet to master Old Course despite strong finish to Open Championship

By Andy Skinner
July 17 2022, 4.38pm Updated: July 17 2022, 5.11pm
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre lines up a putt on the 17th during day four of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews.
Despite finishing seven-under-par at the Open Championship Robert MacIntyre feels no closer to mastering the Old Course.

MacIntyre produced his lowest score of the week on his fourth round, by recording a four-under-par 68.

It was enough to boost his standing on the leaderboard, after he only narrowly made the cut on Friday.

MacIntyre has spoken of some of the challenges the course has posed him throughout the tournament, most notably the 13th hole.

It was the scene of four dropped shots during the course of the week, although he made par on his final outing on Sunday.

At just 25, Oban’s MacIntyre says he is still getting to grips with the St Andrews course.

Robert MacIntyre on the 18th hole on the final day of the 2022 Open Championship at St Andrews.

MacIntyre said: “It’s not a golf course that I’ve got great memories of. I’ve struggled in the St Andrews Links trophies, I’ve struggled at Dunhill Links.

“This week I just came out, and I didn’t have much of an expectation. I was obviously trying to win a golf tournament, but it’s a golf course I just can’t see scores that are getting shot.

“It’s just links golf and it’s firm. Just sometimes the holes, we just don’t know where they go.

“It’s horses for courses and this may just not be one for me now.”

Strong recovery from a tricky start to final round

MacIntyre’s final round included two eagles, in what was a strong recovery from an opening double bogey at the first in which he landed in the Swilken Burn.

He added: “At the start I hit the perfect wedge shot at the first. That’s the first bad spin I’ve had on this golf course in seven, eight days and I was absolutely gobsmacked with it.

Robert MacIntyre and caddie Mike Thomson.

“I just had to get on with it. I kind of took the reins off and just went at it, and it paid off today.

“You can’t do anything about what’s happened. I had two perfect shots down the first. I actually thought it was going to be a tap-in birdie, and then it ended up in the water.

“You can’t be too disappointed in hitting good shots and then I’m getting punished like that. It was a surprise bit of spin. But overall, it’s a decent week.”

Cazoo Classic next up on schedule

MacIntyre will make the trip to England to take part in next weekend’s Cazoo Classic at Hillside in Southport.

Although he is keenly anticipating the event, MacIntyre insists he is in need of a break.

He added: “This is four or five events in the spin I’ve played. I’ve got to work out what to do from here, but I need a break.

Robert MacIntyre

“I’ve played quite a lot of golf in the last week. Some’s been good, some bad, but it’s definitely going in the right direction.

“I will play next week at Hillside.

“It doesn’t fit in the schedule perfectly. But it’s a golf course I’ve got great memories of. It’s a place I like. We’ll go down there, give it our best shot.

“I will take the day off tomorrow because I’ve been here for the last eight days. I need a bit of a break. But now just ready to go. The game’s in good shape. I will take a few things and go again.”

