Industry event is opportunity for feedback on proposed potato organisations

Tattie growers will be urged to sign up to two separate producer groups at next month’s Potatoes in Practice (PiP) event at Invergowrie.

The need for at least one representative body follows the demise of the former levy-funded AHDB Potatoes, and two potential groups have sprung up in recent months – the Seed Potato Organisation (SPO), and GB Potatoes, which has proposed a broader, all-sector remit.

SPO is now calling on growers to give feedback on their proposals at the annual PiP event which will take place on the James Hutton Institute’s Balruddery Farm on the outskirts of Dundee on August 11.

New model

Black Isle seed grower and SPO steering group member, Jonnie Martin, said: “The AHDB model was rejected by growers. Having identified its failings, we now need to create an organisation specifically run by growers to benefit growers.”

Meanwhile, GB Potatoes, which will also have a presence at PiP, is about to ask all interested growers and processors to declare their acreages or the tonnages they purchase in order to assess the level of support and likely available funding for their organisation.

GB Potatoes steering group member, Archie Gibson, said: “There needs to be an organisation that is the voice of the industry which can handle any issues around reputation or food scares, for instance, and without it the industry will be rudderless.

“If the seed industry wants a wholly seed- focused research base and to put their money towards those things, then that’s fine, but that won’t necessarily help with a voice when we’re challenging new trade regulations or the Chemicals Regulation Directorate, so we should work together.”

SPO says recent meetings and responses to its survey have reaffirmed the group’s commitment to setting up a body that represents seed potato growers and provides representation to governments, pursues market development and funds research services.

Priorities

The group is drafting a budget and programme to meet growers’ priorities.

Kincardineshire producer, Rodney Harrison, added: “We need to listen to people. If we do our own thing and don’t get growers and the wider industry on board, we’re on a hiding to nothing.”

SPO says potato supply chain organisations can also support the sector by becoming associate members of the group and ware growers are also welcome.

Members of both groups will be at PiP, which will also feature the latest industry research and industry trials..