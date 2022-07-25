Industry event is opportunity for feedback on proposed potato organisations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Industry event is opportunity for feedback on proposed potato organisations

By Nancy Nicolson
July 25 2022, 7.02pm Updated: July 25 2022, 7.05pm
SOWING SEEDS: Two separate growers’ groups will be at the Potatoes in Practice event near Dundee.
Tattie growers will be urged to sign up to two separate producer groups at next month’s Potatoes in Practice (PiP) event at Invergowrie.

The need for at least one representative body follows the demise of the former levy-funded AHDB Potatoes, and two potential groups have sprung up in recent months – the Seed Potato Organisation (SPO), and GB Potatoes, which has proposed a broader, all-sector remit.

SPO is now calling on growers to give feedback on their proposals at the annual PiP event which will take place on the James Hutton Institute’s Balruddery Farm on the outskirts of Dundee on August 11.

New model

Black Isle seed grower and SPO steering group member, Jonnie Martin, said: “The AHDB model was rejected by growers. Having identified its failings, we now need to create an organisation specifically run by growers to benefit growers.”

Meanwhile, GB Potatoes, which will also have a presence at PiP, is about to ask all interested growers and processors to declare their acreages or the tonnages they purchase in order to assess the level of support and likely available funding for their organisation.

GB Potatoes steering group member, Archie Gibson, said: “There needs to be an organisation that is the voice of the industry which can handle any issues around reputation or food scares, for instance, and without it the industry will be rudderless.

Archie Gibson is calling for groups to work together.

“If the seed industry wants a wholly seed- focused research base and to put their money towards those things, then that’s fine, but that won’t necessarily help with a voice when we’re challenging new trade regulations or the Chemicals Regulation Directorate, so we should work together.”

SPO says recent meetings and responses to its survey have reaffirmed the group’s commitment to setting up a body that represents seed potato growers and provides representation to governments, pursues market development and funds research services.

Priorities

The group is drafting a budget and programme to meet growers’ priorities.

Kincardineshire producer, Rodney Harrison, added: “We need to listen to people. If we do our own thing and don’t get growers and the wider industry on board, we’re on a hiding to nothing.”

SPO says potato supply chain organisations can also support the sector by becoming associate members of the group and ware growers are also welcome.
Members of both groups will be at PiP, which will also feature the latest industry research and industry trials..

