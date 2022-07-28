West Fife livestock farm up for sale at £1.6m

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A livestock farm situated to the north of Dunfermline has gone on the market for offers over £1.6m.

Roscobie Farm, which extends to 279 acres, is available as a whole or in two lots, and the selling agents, Strutt & Parker describe it as having potential for diversification and environmental projects.

The land comprises 98 acres of permanent pasture, 59 acres of rough grazings, 106 acres of woodland and 16.5 acres miscellaneous, and it is classed by the James Hutton Institute as grade 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Woodland

Much of the land is described as suitable for afforestation, and the current woodland includes 80 acres of new commercial plantations, 20 acres of shelterbelt and coniferous woodland, and one acre of open grazed woodland.

Diane Fleming of Strutt & Parker said the demand for Scottish farmland continues to be strong, with demand outstripping supply.

She added: “While farmers continue to have the biggest presence in the market, newer entrants such as forestry and lifestyle buyers are increasing.

“Not often do farms come to the market with all the components already in place to interest a multitude of buyers. While an established livestock farm is already present, there is environmental, diversification and equestrian potential.”

The farm is set on the edge of the Roscobie Hill range, with an outlook over the Firth of Forth and it comes with a four bedroom farmhouse which also has three reception rooms and three bathrooms.

There is a range of traditional and modern farm buildings, with housing for more than 400 sheep and 10 cows with calves at foot.

Income

Additional income comes from four 15kW wind turbines which not only provide electricity to the house and farm buildings but also earns around £40,000 per annum through Feed In Tariffs, and a telecoms mast site which is currently let to the emergency service and provides an income of approximately £3,000 per annum.

The vendors have had plans drawn up for the development of a riding arena with four stables and a tack room, in woodland adjacent to the property.