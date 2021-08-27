Rail union on ‘war-footing’ over ScotRail timetable ‘carnage’

Rail passengers in Tayside and Fife should prepare for more turmoil on the tracks after train workers union RMT threatened further industrial action over cuts to services.

ScotRail is consulting on a new train timetable. It includes 300 fewer services running from May next year as it struggles to reduce an around £243 million annual deficit.

Commuters in Perth have complained about links between the city and Edinburgh. Some parts of Fife will see fewer connections under the Fit For The Future Plans.

However, some areas, including the link between Dundee and Perth through Invergowrie, will benefit from a more regular service.

The RMT union has said it is now on an “industrial war footing”. It is “stepping up its campaign against a cynical and opportunist wave of post-COVID cuts”.

RMT bosses confirmed earlier this week that Sunday strikes in ScotRail services would continue in a long-running dispute about conductor pay.

RMT now on ‘industrial war footing’

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “It is crystal clear that the planned cutbacks on both ScotRail and South Western Railway are just the tip of the iceberg as cynical employers use the cloak of Covid to smuggle through the decimation of jobs and services on Britain’s railways.

“RMT will not sit back. We will be stepping up our campaigning. The union has moved onto an industrial war-footing as we recognise exactly what is at stake.

“If it means national industrial action on the railways to stop this carnage we are more than ready for that.”

ScotRail bosses have defended the cuts to services on financial, performance and environmental grounds.

The company argued that even before the pandemic too many services were running with too few passengers on board.

Mr Lynch added: “Not only do these planned cuts fly in the face of the government’s own statements on future rail usage they are also a mockery of their green agenda as they will force more cars onto the road at the expense of environmentally-friendly rail travel.”

RMT putting rail recovery ‘in jeopardy’

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Industrial action is completely wrong at a time when we are seeing a gradual increase in the number of customers.

“With passenger numbers at only 50% of the pre-Covid level, this is not the time to put that recovery in jeopardy.

“Railway jobs are being put at risk by the reckless actions of the RMT.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson highlighted comments made by Scottish Government Transport Minister Graeme Dey on publication of the consultation on the new timetable.

Mr Dey previously said: “Organisations up and down the country are reflecting on how they can provide great customer service. While at the same time ensuring their businesses are fit for the future.

“Rail is no different. That is why it is essential ScotRail review changes in travel patterns across Scotland so that timetables best meet demand.”