Electric cars in the 1960s? Dundee exhibition focuses on EV history

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee’s strong ties to electric vehicles will be at the heart of a new exhibition in the city’s award-winning Museum of Transport.

The exhibition ‘Cars, COP26 and the Climate Crisis’ opens on Wednesday, March 9 and closes in October 2022.

With 253 charging points, electrical vehicle (EV) drivers in Dundee have access to one of the highest number of chargers, per head of population, of all Scottish local authority areas.

Dundee Museum of Transport bosses have organised an exhibition that charts the history of the car through the lens of climate change.

What kinds of electric car can you see?

The exhibition takes us from the Scottish Aviation SCAMP – an electric city car designed between 1964 and 1966 – through the modern day and into the future.

An autonomous or driverless Range Rover takes star billing.

Beth Hampton is community engagement officer at the museum.

She said: “The car has become one of the most recognisable inventions of the past hundred years.

“However, due to climate change, pollution and street congestion, the car as we recognise it, is changing.

“The same can be said for Dundee. The COP26 summit has highlighted the importance of sustainability and saving the planet.

“Dundee Museum of Transport has therefore designed an exhibition to help our understanding of climate change.

“Especially in relation to transport, cars and what steps we can take to do our part.”

What role does Dundee play in the electric revolution?

Other vehicles included in the exhibition include the iconic Sinclair C5 – which had an inauspicious introduction to the city in 1985.

The electric ember bus that currently links Dundee and Edinburgh via Perthshire and Fife will also feature.

Organisers say the Jaguar I-PACE, also part of the exhibition, represents the current possibilities for electric vehicles.

The say the car showcases “the ground-breaking work being produced by car manufacturers around the world”.

The exhibition organisers will also showcase Dundee and highlight what it offers as a forward-looking sustainable transport city.

Dundee Museum of Transport is holding the exhibition in collaboration with Museums for Climate Action and the British Motor Museum.

The standard museum entrance fee includes the exhibition.