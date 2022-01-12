Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Electric cars in the 1960s? Dundee exhibition focuses on EV history

By Peter John Meiklem
January 12 2022, 6.19pm Updated: January 12 2022, 8.33pm
1985 Sinclair C5
1985 Sinclair C5

Dundee’s strong ties to electric vehicles will be at the heart of a new exhibition in the city’s award-winning Museum of Transport.

The exhibition ‘Cars, COP26 and the Climate Crisis’ opens on Wednesday, March 9 and closes in October 2022.

With 253 charging points, electrical vehicle (EV) drivers in Dundee have access to one of the highest number of chargers, per head of population, of all Scottish local authority areas.

The Scottish Aviation SCAMP an electric city car designed between 1964 and 1966.
The Scottish Aviation SCAMP

Dundee Museum of Transport bosses have organised an exhibition that charts the history of the car through the lens of climate change.

What kinds of electric car can you see?

The exhibition takes us from the Scottish Aviation SCAMP – an electric city car designed between 1964 and 1966 – through the modern day and into the future.

An autonomous or driverless Range Rover takes star billing.

An autonomous Range Rover.
An autonomous Range Rover.

Beth Hampton is community engagement officer at the museum.

She said: “The car has become one of the most recognisable inventions of the past hundred years.

“However, due to climate change, pollution and street congestion, the car as we recognise it, is changing.

“The same can be said for Dundee. The COP26 summit has highlighted the importance of sustainability and saving the planet.

“Dundee Museum of Transport has therefore designed an exhibition to help our understanding of climate change.

“Especially in relation to transport, cars and what steps we can take to do our part.”

What role does Dundee play in the electric revolution?

Other vehicles included in the exhibition include the iconic Sinclair C5 – which had an inauspicious introduction to the city in 1985.

The electric ember bus that currently links Dundee and Edinburgh via Perthshire and Fife will also feature.

Organisers say the Jaguar I-PACE, also part of the exhibition, represents the current possibilities for electric vehicles.

The say the car showcases “the ground-breaking work being produced by car manufacturers around the world”.

Ember bus
Ember bus

The exhibition organisers will also showcase Dundee and highlight what it offers as a forward-looking sustainable transport city.

Dundee Museum of Transport is holding the exhibition in collaboration with Museums for Climate Action and the British Motor Museum.

The standard museum entrance fee includes the exhibition.

