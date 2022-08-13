Angus Council ‘pauses’ Letham driving ban after community backlash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus council chiefs have “paused” a no-drive zone in Letham after the community kicked back against the “onerous” conditions.

It is understood the no-drive zone, or exclusion zone, around Letham Primary school will still go ahead, but with a drastically different set of conditions to those first proposed.

Senior Angus Council roads officials met with angry members of the community last week as they attempted to thrash out a compromise.

Council officials initially wanted to stop drivers from parking in the school vicinity for a total of five hours a day.

The zone affected included the entirety of Braehead Road in the Angus village, reaching a significant distance from the school gates.

But it understood transport chiefs are now looking favourably on a compromise including a 45-minute spell in the afternoon with an hour long no-drive zone in the afternoon.

Residents will still be expected to apply for a permit to use their vehicles during the restricted hours around the school.

‘Not a win or lose situation’

Paul Ainley is a retired policeman from Letham.

He is one of those who has led the community’s opposition to the proposals.

He said: “This isn’t a win or lose situation.

“We have put a counter proposal to the council. It is a sensible solution and it is the right solution.

“It balances concerns around the safety and health of the children with residents’ enjoyment of their own homes.”

The council are using an experimental traffic regulation order to bring in the restrictions.

It is part of a larger piece of work that has seen restrictions introduced in towns and villages across the county.

Similar restrictions will begin in Andover, Carlogie, Liff and Southesk when children return to school on Monday, August 16.

The trial programmes last for a minimum of six months and up to 18 months.

Travel bans outside Ferryden in Montrose, Muirfield in Arbroath and Langlands in Forfar have already been made permanent.

Short delay will ‘help’ council officials

Local authorities across Scotland are introducing similar measures in a bid to tackle congestion, improve air quality and safeguard primary pupils.

SNP councillor Serena Cowdy is Angus Council spokesperson for environment and active travel.

She said: “Residents brought their concerns to me and fellow local councillors.

“We felt it was important they were listened to, and that every effort was made to address the issues they raised before the trial begins.

“I am pleased that further time will now be taken to try and resolve those concerns.”

Conservative councillor Louise Nicol said: “Since the event on Monday, officers have listened to what people have had to say, that the issue isn’t as cut and dried.

“A short delay will help the council collate what residents are saying and hopefully present options that will satisfy the majority while protecting children.”