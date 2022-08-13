Angus Council ‘pauses’ Letham driving ban after community backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus Council ‘pauses’ Letham driving ban after community backlash

By Peter John Meiklem
August 13 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 13 2022, 8.17am
Paul Ainley and local residents who live on Braehead Road in Letham outside the primary school with a letter from Angus Council on the scheme.
Angus council chiefs have “paused” a no-drive zone in Letham after the community kicked back against the “onerous” conditions.

It is understood the no-drive zone, or exclusion zone, around Letham Primary school will still go ahead, but with a drastically different set of conditions to those first proposed.

Senior Angus Council roads officials met with angry members of the community last week as they attempted to thrash out a compromise.

Council officials initially wanted to stop drivers from parking in the school vicinity for a total of five hours a day.

The zone affected included the entirety of Braehead Road in the Angus village, reaching a significant distance from the school gates.

But it understood transport chiefs are now looking favourably on a compromise including a 45-minute spell in the afternoon with an hour long no-drive zone in the afternoon.

Residents will still be expected to apply for a permit to use their vehicles during the restricted hours around the school.

‘Not a win or lose situation’

Paul Ainley is a retired policeman from Letham.

He is one of those who has led the community’s opposition to the proposals.

He said: “This isn’t a win or lose situation.

“We have put a counter proposal to the council. It is a sensible solution and it is the right solution.

“It balances concerns around the safety and health of the children with residents’ enjoyment of their own homes.”

The council are using an experimental traffic regulation order to bring in the restrictions.

It is part of a larger piece of work that has seen restrictions introduced in towns and villages across the county.

Similar restrictions will begin in Andover, Carlogie, Liff and Southesk when children return to school on Monday, August 16.

The trial programmes last for a minimum of six months and up to 18 months.

Travel bans outside Ferryden in Montrose, Muirfield in Arbroath and Langlands in Forfar have already been made permanent.

Short delay will ‘help’ council officials

Local authorities across Scotland are introducing similar measures in a bid to tackle congestion, improve air quality and safeguard primary pupils.

SNP councillor Serena Cowdy is Angus Council spokesperson for environment and active travel.

She said: “Residents brought their concerns to me and fellow local councillors.

“We felt it was important they were listened to, and that every effort was made to address the issues they raised before the trial begins.

“I am pleased that further time will now be taken to try and resolve those concerns.”

Conservative councillor Louise Nicol said: “Since the event on Monday, officers have listened to what people have had to say, that the issue isn’t as cut and dried.

“A short delay will help the council collate what residents are saying and hopefully present options that will satisfy the majority while protecting children.”

