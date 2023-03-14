Charge your car and top up your water bottle – Dundee EV hub shows off latest technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle – Dundee EV hub shows off latest technology

By Aileen Robertson
March 14 2023, 6.00am
The new EV charging hub in Clepington Road will have solar panels which can harvest rainwater. Image: supplied/Swarco Smart Charging

Pioneering technology will see EV charging points dispense purified drinking water at Dundee’s Clepington Road hub.

In April, 60 electric car charging sockets will go live at the site next to Dundee City Council’s Clepington Road offices.

Eighteen will be for public use, with the rest serving Dundee City Council’s fleet of vehicles.

A large canopy of solar panels will power the charging points.

And in an industry first, they will include a state of the art water filtration system providing drivers with the purest of drinking water.

So you can fill your water bottle. Or just top up your screen washers.

Justin Meyer is managing director of Swarco Smart Charging, which has its base at Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

Justin Meyer, managing director of Swarco Smart Charging. Image: supplied/Swarco Smart Charging

He says by combining a range of cutting edge technologies the site is as sustainable as possibly can be.

“I think this is an incredibly innovative and important site,” he adds.

Drinking water from a charging hub? Now that’s clever

Justin explains the technology behind the water dispensers.

“On the public charging side we have a system where it catches rain that falls on the solar canopy solution.

“That rain is then sent through a filtration system and out through dispensing units on either side of that public charging hub.

Diagram showing how the Bluewater water filtration system will work. Image: supplied/Bluewater

“EV drivers can use that as fresh water to drink but they can also use that to top up their windscreen washers if required to.”

Justin says the rainwater harvesting system – made by a company called Bluewater – is not just a first for Swarco but “a first for the electric vehicle charging industry.”

Meanwhile, the charging hub has a few more surprises.

It will have two 360kWh battery storage units, and these also have a twist.

The lithium batteries in the storage units are old car batteries.

“These are batteries that have come to the end of their first life in an electric car,” says Justin.

“From a sustainability perspective, we’re giving those batteries a second life.”

Why Dundee is Scotland’s pioneering EV city

Justin can’t praise Dundee highly enough.

“Dundee has really pioneered electric vehicle charging provision.”

The new public EV chargers at Clepington Road. Image: supplied/Swarco Smart Charging

EV charging firm Swarco first teamed up with Dundee City Council in 2011.

“What we noticed from the really early days is Dundee is a council that is fully committed to reducing carbon emissions through all modes of transport.

“They’ve really played their part in setting up the electric charging network in Dundee, which is incredibly impressive.”

But he says authorities across Scotland need to replicate this if motorists are to ditch petrol and diesel cars for EVs.

While Dundee is “ahead of most local authorities across the UK” other regions need to do “a lot more work”.

And Justin says sufficient and reliable charging infrastructure is “critical” in the uptake of EVs.

“There are some quite sizable EV charging infrastructure schemes being deployed across the country.

“I would say over the next 24 months we will see a substantially larger charging provision which will help those make that decision to make the transfer over to an EV.”

