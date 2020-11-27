Black Friday: Amazon spends $500 million on bonus payment for all staff

Major Fife employer Amazon will give every worker a bonus for working in December as part of a scheme costing hundreds of millions of dollars.

Full time staff who work in December will receive £300 while part-time workers will be awarded an extra £150.

The initiative will cost more than $500 million globally.

Special recognition payment

In an Amazon blog post announcing the move, Dave Clark, senior vice president of Amazon Worldwide Operations, said: “I’ve been at Amazon for 22 holiday seasons and this one is definitely unique, to say the least.

© DC Thomson

“I’m grateful to our teams who continue to play a vital role serving their communities.

“As we head into the peak of the holiday season, we want to share our appreciation through another special recognition bonus, totalling more than $500 million for our front-line employees across the world.”

Hundreds of seasonal jobs

The news emerged on the internet firm’s busiest period of the year, its Black Friday week of special offers.

As well as running a fulfilment centre in Dunfermline, Amazon also has a delivery station in Dundee.

© SYSTEM

In September the firm said the number of permanent staff its Fife operation would increase to 1,200 by the end of this year while it also looked to add 1,000 seasonal roles for the Black Friday and Christmas rush.

Its Dundee operation will have around 50 staff by the end of this year and recruited for 80 seasonal jobs.

Holiday cheer

Mr Clark added: “Combined with other holiday pay incentives, in this quarter alone we are investing over $750m in additional pay for our front-line hourly workforce.

“This brings our total spent on special bonuses and incentives for our teams globally to over $2.5 billion in 2020, including a $500m thank you bonus earlier this year.

“Our teams are doing amazing work serving customers’ essential needs, while also helping to bring some much-needed holiday cheer for socially-distanced families around the world. I’ve never been more grateful for — or proud of — our teams.”