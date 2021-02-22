‘We want it to be a real celebration’: Enchanted Forest plans to return in 2021

The new chairwoman of The Enchanted Forest wants to make the Perthshire sound and light show “bigger and better”.

The Pitlochry event was cancelled last year due to Covid-19, leading to more than 16,000 ticket refunds.

But Lesley Williamson, the first female chairperson of organisers the Enchanted Forest Community Trust, is planning for a return this year.

© angus Forbes

She said: “The Enchanted Forest is such an iconic Scottish autumn event.

“I am excited about taking up the role of chair as we look to the future and strive to make it a bigger and better event year on year.

“Of course, it has been a challenging time for the events industry. We dearly hope the 20th anniversary event will run as planned.

“We want it to be a real celebration of how much the event has achieved in the last 20 years and the joy it has bought to the thousands of visitors that have attended every year.”

Boost to economy

The Enchanted Forest draws in over 80,000 visitors to Highland Perthshire annually, generating £8.6 million for the economy.

It is scheduled to take place between September 30 and October 31. Tickets are due to go on sale in June.

This is subject to the easing of restrictions and it being considered safe to operate.

When the event was cancelled in May last year, the Trustees of the charity issued a statement expressing their “great sadness”.

© Mhairi Edwards

It said: “Alongside the whole world, we have been watching the situation closely as it develops.

“While we had quietly hoped the ban on mass gatherings may ease off in the Autumn, it is clear to us now that the ongoing requirements for physical distancing may remain in place until the end of the year.

“Our beautiful home of Faskally Wood will stand proud and tall throughout this.”

Search for trustees

A spell-binding laser show above Pitlochry was held in October to replace the famous Enchanted Forest event.

Ms Williamson has decades of experience within the hospitality, tourism and events industries.

Her career includes roles as non-executive director of Northumberland Tourism, chair of Made in Northumberland and vice-chair of the North East Hoteliers Association.

The Trust has also added Nela Popovic as executive director. She is a senior events professional with more than 20 years of experience.

The Enchanted Forest Community Trust is also looking for trustees.