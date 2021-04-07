Fife Fabrications investment to benefit staff, customers and apprentices

A Fife fabrication firm has hailed the impact a six-figure investment will make for its growth plans.

Fife Fabrications said the major capital spend on machinery will expand its capabilities and lower prices.

The Glenrothes business is a specialist manufacturer in sheet metal work.

The new equipment is a Safan Farley press brake machine. It weighs 9300kg can bend metal sheets three metres long to precise measurements.

Machine will deliver ‘a cut above’

Managing director John Penman said it would bring benefits for staff and customers.

He said: “Fife Fabrications has always been focused on continual investment in lean technology, people and ordering processes.

“This means we can provide the lowest possible overall cost to customers.

“The timing of this investment will allow for many learning opportunities for staff, trainees and apprentices, offering clear benefits to our team, as well as to customers.

“Our aim is to further build our capabilities, expertise and continue to provide customer service which is a cut above.”

The machine is the fifth of its kind to be installed by the firm.

Four SafanDarley E-Brake machines were installed in 2013. The latest version, its E-Brake 130-3100 ULTRA model, will give additional capability and streamline manufacturing costs.

It can handle a higher tonnage, which will allow the machine to perform heavier work more efficiently. It can also bend larger components to greater accuracy.

Tooling for the machine will be provided by Wilson Tools Ltd.

Fife Fabrications’ turnover was £7.24 million in the 12 months to the end of September 2020 – down only slightly on the £7.34m recorded the year before.

Investment in apprentices

The company has strong links to Developing the Young Workforce in Fife and a long history of supporting apprentices.

Mr Penman stressed the importance the firm put on training the workforce of the future.

“It also supports our investment in developing young talent to further support the upskilling of young people in Fife,” he added.

“This helps to address the skills gap in our industry and in Fife more generally, as well as creating a pipeline of young talent for our business.

“This investment in state-of-the-art technology will ensure our services can move to the next level.

“It will increase our capability to design and deliver the highest quality products for our customers.”