Alliance Trust annual general meeting approves dividend increase

All resolutions were passed at Alliance Trust’s annual general meeting in Dundee.

Like last year, the investment house’s shareholders were not allowed to attend in person.

In 2020 Alliance Trust provided a return to shareholders of 8.5% despite an extremely volatile market.

The multi-billion pound portfolio is overseen by Willis Towers Watson, who were appointed four years ago.

Among the motions approved was a rise in the company’s dividend for the 54th consecutive year.

Boost to revenue reserve

Shareholders also approved the move of a merger reserve to become a revenue reserve.

Earlier this year, Craig Baker, the global chief investment officer of Willis Towers Watson, explained this decision.

He said: “This is a trust with a lot of revenue reserves. We had £100m in reserves after the dividend payment in 2020.

“There was a motion at the AGM to move the merger reserve of another £645m to be a revenue reserve. So you could have around £750m in revenue reserves.

“We were £10m short on income on the portfolio to pay the dividend in 2020 – but we could do that for another 75 years.”

Chairman Gregor Stewart and other board members Anthony Brooke, Jo Dixon, Clare Dobie, Chris Samuel, Karl Sternberg were re-elected.

Sarah Bates and Dean Buckley were also appointed to the board as non-executive directors.