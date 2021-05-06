Gleneagles Hotel seeks a Head of Coffee as it recruits for 240 jobs

Do you know an arabica from a robusta, a ristretto from a lungo?

Gleneagles Hotel is seeking a coffee “guru” as it looks to fill more than 200 positions at the luxury estate.

The Perthshire resort is looking for a Head of Coffee responsible for making Gleneagles a “coffee pioneer”.

The ideal candidate will elevate the five-star facility’s coffee offering and also develop a training programme.

“Coffee is your passion and you’re determined to deliver the perfect cup every time,” the job description adds.

Fittingly for an espresso expert, one of the perks of the job is a free Caffé Nero drink each week.

Flyers through doors advertising jobs

Gleneagles reopened last Monday and is staffing up ahead of what it hopes will be a successful summer.

The resort is needing so many workers that Perthshire households have received flyers alerting people to the jobs.

So far the estate has filled 160 of the positions with 80 roles still available.

Other jobs on offer include a floral assistant, director of engineering, hair stylist, senior painter and junior curry chef.

A hotel spokesperson said: “Using a mail-drop is a really quick and effective way to reach out to local communities to let them know we’re hiring.

“We have a large team of employees year-round, approximately 1,000.

“This does increase seasonally to meet business demand for the busy spring/summer season.

“Normally these positions would be recruited gradually and steadily in the lead up to the busy season ahead. This time round, we’re doing it in a shorter space of time.”

Optimism for 2021

The recruitment drive follows a tough financial period for the luxury hotel, golf and spa resort.

Gleneagles received a £5 million loan “to assist liquidity” last year as it recorded its first loss in a decade.

Staff are key to the Gleneagles’ reputation according to managing director Conor O’Leary.

He said: “We’re thrilled to be recruiting for a diverse range of roles across our estate, from greenkeeping and gardening to culinary and maintenance.

“Gleneagles is renowned for creating outstanding guest experiences but it’s equally important to us to offer an outstanding place to work because that reputation is owed to the commitment, talents and efforts of our people.

“As the world emerges from lockdown, individuals and families are looking for hospitality experiences that offer fun and adventure in a safe environment.

“We look forward to welcoming many new members of the Gleneagles family for a fantastic season ahead.”

The hotel has shown its gratitude to NHS workers. It will donate 365 free room nights every year for the next five years.

Gleneagles will host the Senior Golf Open next year.