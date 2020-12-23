Farmer groups formed to tackle green issues

Two new working groups tasked with recommending ways farmers and crofters can reduce their greenhouse gas emissions have been announced by the Scottish Government.

The farmer-led groups – one for the dairy sector and the other for the hill, upland and crofting sectors – are in addition to previously announced groups for the arable, beef and pig sectors.

The dairy group will be chaired by Jackie McCreery who runs a mixed dairy and arable farm in East Lothian with her husband Simon and is also a director of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland and the Royal Highland Education Trust.

The hill, upland and crofting group (HUCG) will be co-chaired by Aberfeldy farmer and NFU Scotland vice-president Martin Kennedy and Sutherland farmer Joyce Campbell who chairs the Scottish Government’s Women in Agriculture taskforce.

“Setting up these groups is a programme for government commitment and they will help to reduce emissions and tackle climate change, which has long been a priority for Scotland, shown in our world-leading, ambitious targets,” said Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing.

“All three chairs will relish the opportunity to work together and identify practical solutions to meet our goals. I look forward to seeing their outputs in the near future.

“We know there is a lot of work to be done. Work will begin right away as we come together to develop a strategy to reach our ambitious targets.”

The suckler beef climate group, chaired by former NFU president Jim Walker, has already published its recommendations, which include proposals for a new support scheme to help the beef sector reduce its climate impact and boost its efficiency.

The new proposed suckler beef climate scheme focuses on four areas – production-based efficiencies, soil health, grassland and grazing management, and nutrient management.