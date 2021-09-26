Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Columnists

I have an argument with the Scots language

By Steve Finan
September 26 2021, 12.00pm
Post Thumbnail

How many Scots words do you use in everyday conversation?

One area of your vocabulary is stuffed with Scots words. It is when you refer to geographical features. I don’t mean academic terms like isthmus or plateau, I mean words like burn, glen, or strath. People who aren’t Scottish rarely use such words. And there are lots of them: inch, craig, neuk, heugh, rhin, law, loch, muir, and more.

The weather also gives words that only we Scots use: haar, snell, nippit, gloaming, spitters, smirr, and everyone’s favourite Scots word, dreich.

I like these words. They are highly expressive. Haar isn’t just mist. A snell wind bites harder than a cold wind.

I enjoy using these words. They enrich my writing.

You might hear a few of them spoken this evening if you are attending the Scots Language Awards at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre. The awards are a wonderful thing. I admire the study of language.

But I have an argument to bring up.

I have purposefully used the first half of this column to celebrate Scots words – and pointed out that I use them, we all use them. As you read on I will thole no accusation that I hold Scots words in anything but the highest regard.

My passion is for written English. I could hardly say otherwise, it is the discipline I have worked with and studied throughout a 42-year career in newspapers.

I scatter Scots words throughout my writing, but I don’t use Scots all the time. And I don’t like articles, stories, or books written solely in Scots. I find such things hard to follow.

There is a lack of precision. Spellings, for instance. My Concise Scots Dictionary gives ceetie, cite and cete as Scots for “city”. Which is correct? For “paper” the alternatives are: peyper, pipper, pepper, peper, paiper, and peaper.

Sometimes spellings change depending upon location. “I” can be Ah if written by a Glaswegian, but Eh to a Dundonian. I know Scots scholars have divergent opinions on the apologetic apostrophe. They argue over whether a (all) should be a’. Or whether wi (with) is wi’.

These ambiguities can obscure meaning.

I make a clear distinction, I hope you notice, between the spoken and written word. This lies at the heart of how I feel about Scots.

I don’t mind what sort of accent you use when talking. Use and pronounce words as you see fit. Call a ball a ba, say eh eh um for yes I am. Your accent is part of your character and identity. Be proud of the way you speak and tolerant of how others speak.

But when writing, we should all use standard English. It belongs to everyone on this island and is easily understood by everyone.

Getting your meaning across in a clear, precise, unambiguous way is the essence of good writing. It is more difficult to achieve wide understanding if you are writing in Scots.

 

 

Word of the week

Callant (noun)

A youth or boy. EG: “I’m just a callant whose intentions are good. Oh Lord, please don’t let me be misunderstood”.

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]