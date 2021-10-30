FIONA ARMSTRONG: It’s apple time – food for thought

An error occurred. Please try again.

Apples feature this week. Then, why not? It is the season of mist and mellow fruitfulness.

Did you know that there are more than 7,000 different varieties of apple throughout the world?

Neither did I. But I have learned a bit more about this not-so-humble fruit after being sent to film a man who’s become something of an expert on the subject.

Forty years ago, artist and potter Jason Shackleton moved from London to a remote part of the south of Scotland.

Planting an orchard

Weather and all, he loved it from the start – and literally put down roots: planting an orchard on the hill at the back of his house.

Some 400 trees went in: among them Galloway Pippins and a mix of Bramwells, Jupiter and Lass o’ Gowrie.

The hard work paid off. Last year his crop weighed in at a hefty six tonnes. So, what was a man supposed to do?

Next came cider vinegar

Well, this one made apple wine. Which somehow went a wee bit sour. And so, a cider vinegar business was born.

The stuff sits in large barrels, fermenting away, and being helped by a substance called a ‘mother’.

This is a mix of yeast and bacteria and I do not enquire too deeply about it.

It’s good for the health

But what I have learned is that the science suggests that apple vinegar may be good for your health.

The Greeks used it to treat wounds – not that this is a recommendation.

But the claim today is that taking a teaspoon of the liquid may help with weight loss and could lower blood sugars.

A good business

A friend of ours maintains it has done wonders to sort out his dandruff.

Whatever, they are interesting thoughts – and, when you think about it, this is a business that could be more lucrative than making wine.

Because specialised vinegars, bought generally in small bottles, aren’t cheap.

I am full of admiration for his work. Not least because the two ancient apple trees we inherited with our house have definitely seen better days.

Our own apple trees

Well, let’s be honest. This year, we got a grand total of one fruit from each tree. And they were sorry specimens.

Two Laxtons not-so-Superb; not even enough for an apple pie!

But now, we have plenty. I return home with a bag of fruit. Which must be declared, of course, in case folk think I am being bribed to make a nicer film…

A recent survey shows that 90% of Scotland’s orchards have disappeared since Victorian times.

We should all buy more apples

So if we want to keep our orchards going, we should all buy more apples. Especially local ones.

Which will, of course, not just be for human delight and delectation. Because the MacNaughties love apples. And can devour them, core and all.

I tell myself it is a healthy snack, but it is perhaps one that should not be too greatly encouraged.

My last naughty Norfolk was something of an apple addict and was once found up on the kitchen table, his head deep down in the fruit bowl…