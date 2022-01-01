FIONA ARMSTRONG: Resolutions must be manageable after all

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new year. A new start. And a few resolutions

My aim this time is to try to stop worrying about things. After all, what will be will be.

This year I plan to take everything in my stride and stay cool, calm and collected.

I will also continue to cut down on the wine.

Mind, with the chief having been away in Africa I am doing quite well on that one. What’s the point in drinking on your own?

House training the naughty Norfolk

Oh, and I will finally get the naughty Norfolk properly house trained.

Ten months old, and Bennie the terrier still hasn’t quite got the hang of things.

Some days we think we’re there. Hurrah!

Then you come across a wee puddle on the floor. Or a nasty surprise in a corner.

It is hard work with a puppy. But I am staying calm. Honestly.

We live in hope

Millions of resolutions will be made today. And by the week’s end many will likely be broken.

But we live in hope. And this striving to be better is nothing new.

According to one theory, this end of year look at oneself began 4,000 years ago.

It started with the ancient Babylonians. Who made promises to the Gods to try to curry favour for the future.

Centuries on and Christians would use the new year as a chance to reflect on past sins. It was a time to repent and a chance to vow to improve.

So, looking back on the past 12 months, what would I have done differently?

What I would have done differently

I think I’d have swum more and I’s have climbed more hills. Just to get a little bit healthier.

I would like to have been busier in the kitchen. To have made more marmalade, because the MacGregor points out that we’re running short in that department.

Then there’s the garden. Especially the hedging. A hundred laurels went in last year. But it’s still a work in progress.

Then I’d hope to have finished the historical book I am meant to be writing – alas, I think that may have been last year’s resolution…

Resolutions must be manageable

Importantly, I would have seen more of family and friends – if only the dreaded Covid hadn’t got in the way.

The thing about resolutions is, they have to be manageable.

There’s no point in resolving to run a marathon, when really, all most of us want to do is take a few more brisk walks.

It’s fruitless to vow to lose two stone in the next fortnight. Because that tyre took several years to get there, and it isn’t going to be that easy to shift.

No, this year the aims are clear. To look on the bright side of life.

To continue with wine in moderation.

To get the naughty Norfolk to clean up his act.

And to finish that book.

Really, how difficult can all that be?!