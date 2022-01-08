NORMAN WATSON: Bizet’s note over Perth’s Fair Maid

An error occurred. Please try again.

A rare Perth-connected document found itself under the hammer at International Autograph Auctions in Malaga, Spain on December 1.

This all-too-brief one-page letter was written by the composer Georges Bizet (1838-1875), naturally, in French, and sent from Paris to his friend Jules Adenis.

In the note, which has been dated to 1866-67, Bizet sends a short but very important message to Adenis, his librettist, stating “Finally… here it is!”

The Fair Maid of Perth

Bizet refers to the completion of his opera La Jolie Fille de Perth (1867), after the novel The Fair Maid of Perth (1828) by Walter Scott.

Bizet adds, “I had to leave for…, but I have received a dispatch, it is postponed until next week. My best regards from your devoted collaborator.”

Jules Adenis (1823-1900) was one of two opera librettists who wrote the text for Bizet’s Fair Maid of Perth.

The libretto took time to convince the young composer and its conclusion took longer than expected.

But the four-act opera gave Bizet the most success he enjoyed up to then when it was premiered at the Théâtre Lyrique in Paris in December 1867.

Hailed as a masterpiece

Its press reception was more favourable than that for any of his other operas.

Le Ménestral’s critic hailed the second act as “a masterpiece from beginning to end.”

Despite its success, financial difficulties meant La Jolie Fille enjoyed a run of only 18 performances.

Sadly overlooked nowadays, which must disappoint its heroine Catherine, immortalised in bronze in Perth High Street.

I recall enjoying this ‘unsung’ opera in a rare Perth Festival of the Arts production.

Bizet’s note sold for 1600 euros, around £1370.