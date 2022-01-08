Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NORMAN WATSON: Bizet’s note over Perth’s Fair Maid

By Norman Watson
January 8 2022, 12.00pm
A note by the composer Georges Bizet, £1370 (International Autograph Auctions)
A note by the composer Georges Bizet, £1370 (International Autograph Auctions)

A rare Perth-connected document found itself under the hammer at International Autograph Auctions in Malaga, Spain on December 1.

This all-too-brief one-page letter was written by the composer Georges Bizet (1838-1875), naturally, in French, and sent from Paris to his friend Jules Adenis.

In the note, which has been dated to 1866-67, Bizet sends a short but very important message to Adenis, his librettist, stating “Finally… here it is!”

The Fair Maid of Perth

Bizet refers to the completion of his opera La Jolie Fille de Perth (1867), after the novel The Fair Maid of Perth (1828) by Walter Scott.

Bizet adds, “I had to leave for…, but I have received a dispatch, it is postponed until next week. My best regards from your devoted collaborator.”

Jules Adenis (1823-1900) was one of two opera librettists who wrote the text for Bizet’s Fair Maid of Perth.

The libretto took time to convince the young composer and its conclusion took longer than expected.

But the four-act opera gave Bizet the most success he enjoyed up to then when it was premiered at the Théâtre Lyrique in Paris in December 1867.

Hailed as a masterpiece

Its press reception was more favourable than that for any of his other operas.

Le Ménestral’s critic hailed the second act as “a masterpiece from beginning to end.”

Despite its success, financial difficulties meant La Jolie Fille enjoyed a run of only 18 performances.

Sadly overlooked nowadays, which must disappoint its heroine Catherine, immortalised in bronze in Perth High Street.

I recall enjoying this ‘unsung’ opera in a rare Perth Festival of the Arts production.

Bizet’s note sold for 1600 euros, around £1370.

